Arjuna Capital Buys Bank of America Corp, Accenture PLC, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Sanofi SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Arjuna Capital Buys Bank of America Corp, Accenture PLC, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Sanofi SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arjuna Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Accenture PLC, JPMorgan Chase, Amalgamated Financial Corp, Sonoco Products Co, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Sanofi SA, Amalgamated Financial Corp, Prologis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arjuna Capital. As of 2021Q1, Arjuna Capital owns 97 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arjuna Capital's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arjuna+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arjuna Capital
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,952 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,018 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,967 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.25%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,981 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.05%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 46,651 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.68%
New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $287.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 10,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amalgamated Financial Corp (A0B0)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 147,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 36,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $17.77, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 84,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $56.07, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 17,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 141.10%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 128,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 59.68%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 46,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 978.14%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $617.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $330.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 18,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 81.18%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 60,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 40,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.

Sold Out: Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16.21.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arjuna Capital. Also check out:

1. Arjuna Capital's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arjuna Capital's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arjuna Capital's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arjuna Capital keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider