Arjuna Capital Buys Bank of America Corp, Accenture PLC, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Sanofi SA

- New Purchases: ACN, A0B0, SON, MDRX, JW.A, CBRE, NFLX, TFX, ABB, CPRT, BBD, VOO, VTI, VXF, VNQ,
- Added Positions: BAC, JPM, TSLA, HD, CMCSA, AMZN, NUE, MSFT, NVO, AAPL, COST, LOW, CSIQ, C, INTC, EL, AMGN, TMO, NKE, UNH, TXN, FB, ITW, V, CMG, EMR, CERN, UPS, MA, VZ, SBUX, CAH, MAN, CVS, AMP, MLHR, TTEC, SYNA, BFAM, AMT, STT, SIVB, ORCL, ENPH, KR, WAT, AVGO, VOYA, TGT, SCS, NVS, SPGI, CAT, A, TJX, CMI, BDX, MMM, JNJ, SAN,
- Reduced Positions: SNY, PFG, AWK, ADBE, DECK, GOOGL, PG, EXPD, HIG, UNP, SPYX, ESGD, BBY,
- Sold Out: APD, CHD, AMAL, PLD, TRV, FDX, KMB, DXC, ROK, TT, CB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,952 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,018 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,967 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.25%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,981 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.05%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 46,651 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.68%
Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $287.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 10,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amalgamated Financial Corp (A0B0)
Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 147,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sonoco Products Co (SON)
Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 36,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)
Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $17.77, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 84,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A)
Arjuna Capital initiated holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $56.07, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 17,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Arjuna Capital initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 141.10%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 128,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Arjuna Capital added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 59.68%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 46,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 978.14%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $617.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Arjuna Capital added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $330.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 18,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 81.18%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 60,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 40,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66.Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.Sold Out: Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL)
Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16.21.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of Arjuna Capital.
