Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc Buys NOV Inc, Constellium SE, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Sells Medtronic PLC, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Arch Capital Group

New York, NY, based Investment company Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc Current Portfolio ) buys NOV Inc, Constellium SE, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Honda Motor Co, Suntory Beverage & Food, sells Medtronic PLC, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Arch Capital Group, NXP Semiconductors NV, Aptiv PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc owns 217 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 50,800 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 39,750 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4% Nordstrom Inc (JWN) - 128,600 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,900 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 68,200 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 155,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 120,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 41,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc initiated holding in Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 55,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 39,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51.