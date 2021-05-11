Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc Buys NOV Inc, Constellium SE, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Sells Medtronic PLC, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Arch Capital Group

- New Purchases: NOV, CSTM, ERIC, HMC, STBFY, LBTYA, TOELY, CYBR, LIVN, JMHLY, RIO, KDDIY, HENOY, MURGY, SVNDY, AVVIY, TMICY, PBR, HTHIY,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, AMAT, TSLA, GOOGL, JPM, FB, GOOG, PYPL, BLK, EQIX, PG, INTC, MDLZ, LOW, JWN, PXD, VZ, ATRO, BAC, BMY, FIS, EBIX, ENTG, GD, GE, MRK, NVDA, CRM, TMO, UPS, AMD, AMT, BDX, BIIB, VIAC, CI, DVN, EOG, EXC, GIII, HON, HMN, ISRG, MCD, MDP, MAA, OMC, PPG, PAA, SPG, TXN, UNH, WFC, WCC, MA, V, VOYA, TTD, MMM, PLD, T, ALGN, ANSS, BAX, BRK.B, BA, CRS, CVX, C, CMP, COST, DECK, DXCM, DD, DCO, EMR, EXPE, XOM, FISV, GS, GGG, IDXX, NSIT, K, LH, LYV, MNR, NFLX, NKE, OSK, PCAR, PFE, PGR, RLI, SXT, SYNA, TFX, TRMB, RTX, VICR, DIS, WM, WEX, WYNN, DFS, MSCI, GMED, IQV, COMM, HUBS, CSWI, SQ, EDIT, ABT, AAP, ALXN, AEE, AEP, AFG, ADI, TFC, CSX, KMX, CSL, CE, CRL, CCF, KO, CL, CMI, DHI, DHR, DAR, DE, DLTR, D, EMN, EXAS, FDS, FITB, GIS, GILD, MNST, WELL, HSIC, HD, ICE, JNJ, KFRC, KR, LVS, LGND, MGLN, NOC, PAYX, PENN, PEP, RSG, SRCL, TROW, TJX, TGT, UNP, URI, VRSN, VMC, WMT, WLK, KDP, LEA, KKR, GDOT, APO, XYL, ECOM, ARMK, FIVN, SFBS, CFG, W, PRPL, TWLO, OKTA, CVNA, DOCU, BJ, ZM, AVTR,
- Sold Out: MDT, DLR, ACGL, NXPI, APTV, TEL, BIDU, FMX, IMO, SPB,
These are the top 5 holdings of PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 50,800 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 39,750 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
- Nordstrom Inc (JWN) - 128,600 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,900 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 68,200 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 155,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Constellium SE (CSTM)
Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 120,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)
Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 41,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd (STBFY)
Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc initiated holding in Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 55,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)
Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 39,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.Sold Out: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81.Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.Sold Out: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51.
