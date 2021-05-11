Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Roper Technologies Inc, CRH PLC, Sells Kirkland Lake Gold, Cedar Fair LP, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Roper Technologies Inc, CRH PLC, Alphabet Inc, Bank of Nova Scotia, sells Kirkland Lake Gold, Cedar Fair LP, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, Warrior Met Coal Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 210 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,947,000 shares, 35.55% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,369,300 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,524,700 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 609,385 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.95% West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 1,255,548 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,255,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 447,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $257.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 54,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $77.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 159,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 208,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 148,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 227.57%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $440.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 129,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in CRH PLC by 134.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,163,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 239.75%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2270.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 20,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 137.87%. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,504,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 277,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 144.96%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 138,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.