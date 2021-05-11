Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Roper Technologies Inc, CRH PLC, Sells Kirkland Lake Gold, Cedar Fair LP, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

- New Purchases: WFG, BNS, DHR, PLNT, CMCSA, UBER, PAYC, CHE, CVCO, UNP, SII, DHI, ABNB, ETN, FANG, CCS, LAMR, HD, DAR, EL, TWTR, DG, HFC, GPN, CLX, RGLD, SJR, SAM, F, OSTK, SPG, FB, SAND, POST, IQV, CRWD, TWLO, PINS, KRE, CARR, GOOS, LUV, MNST, SU, TRP, TTEK, SYY, MGM, FTV, BMBL, CHWY, CRL, LESL, WFC, FLS, EXC, STPK, HZAC, AON, OHPAU, ENPC, APSG, CMS, YETI, HSKA, ES, CZR, PH, PENN, POOL, VAC, XYL, UNH, TRGP, GNRC, SEAH, PSLV,
- Added Positions: ROP, CRH, GOOGL, CVE, MSFT, V, CP, SUI, BAM, MA, WCN, GPK, NUE, STE, BRK.B, TD, TMUS, CHD, NVR, ADP, CM, SLF, NEE, OSH, JPM, FNV, NXE, AMZN, ELS, GOLD, OVV, TRI, FSV, VICI, CSX, GPS, MSCI, AWK, MFC, LNG, DVN, DPZ, GOOG, PNR, TREB, ROIC, RY, REG, COST, OKE, USFD, XEC, AME, HASI, D, AY, AEO,
- Reduced Positions: FUN, SIX, AEM, HCC, AVTR, MLM, VMC, FISV, CNNE, TMO, CMG, BERY, LULU, ADBE, CHTR, TAC, ECL, BKI, BEPC, CNQ, HES, EXP, AMT, STKL, DKS, FCX, AZEK, SNPS, PG, AZPN, AQUA, VLO, ADSK, OR, AR, LEN, XEL, QSR, MGA, PWR, SPB, TDY, ENPC.U, SCI, SILV, WYNN, DIS, ENPH, MAG, TU, BURL, DRI, USB, APA, EAF, NXST, LAD, SO,
- Sold Out: KL, OSB, TREX, SSNC, WRK, NEM, PYPL, EOG, CCK, WPF, CRI, DOOO, STLD, TECK, ENB, SON, PZZA, COP, AMCR, TAP, CDK, EQIX, RIO, NTR, HAL, AMH, EQC, CLVT, DKNG, WBT, LVS, LYV, TPIC, TREB.U, CHNG, WPF.U, TDOC, BLL, VRSK, RUN, PSTH, GAN, CMPS, SEAS, MAT, COLD, NEP, AQN, SHW, FIS, PLD, MSGS, RCM, HBM, EQT, SVACU,
For the details of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waratah+capital+advisors+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,947,000 shares, 35.55% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,369,300 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,524,700 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio.
- Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 609,385 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.95%
- West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 1,255,548 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,255,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 447,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $257.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 54,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $77.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 159,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 208,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 148,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 227.57%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $440.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 129,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CRH PLC (CRH)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in CRH PLC by 134.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,163,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 239.75%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2270.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 20,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 137.87%. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,504,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 277,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 144.96%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 138,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24.Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.
