Aspiriant, Llc Buys Cloudflare Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Aspiriant, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Cloudflare Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, JFrog, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Box Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspiriant, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Aspiriant, Llc owns 197 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 2,581,179 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 1,103,277 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 2,246,714 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 587,471 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 976,149 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $98.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 5413.22%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 331,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 113.78%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.36%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $264.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in JFrog Ltd by 184.30%. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 53,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46.

Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78.

Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.