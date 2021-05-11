Logo
Aspiriant, Llc Buys Cloudflare Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Aspiriant, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cloudflare Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, JFrog, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Box Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspiriant, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Aspiriant, Llc owns 197 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASPIRIANT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aspiriant%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ASPIRIANT, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 2,581,179 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 1,103,277 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 2,246,714 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 587,471 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 976,149 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
New Purchase: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Aspiriant, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $98.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 5413.22%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 331,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 113.78%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.36%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $264.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in JFrog Ltd by 184.30%. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 53,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Aspiriant, Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)

Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46.

Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Aspiriant, Llc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of ASPIRIANT, LLC. Also check out:

1. ASPIRIANT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ASPIRIANT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ASPIRIANT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ASPIRIANT, LLC keeps buying
