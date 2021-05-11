Ballentine Partners, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Globe Life Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: GL, LIT, ACWI, LKQ, TTM, SNOW, MRNA, UBX, FRC, GM, SHG, WEC, VMC, VFC, UNM, URI, A, IX, NTRS, VTRS, MSI, MIDD, JCI, IFF, HUBB, GILD, CMA, BSX, MO, TKC, ELP,

Added Positions: VTI, QQQ, IWV, IEMG, BRKS, VXF, IEFA, ITOT, VV, PFF, INTC, JPM, BND, AMZN, BAC, CSCO, DUK, EMR, GIS, K, MDT, TXN, RTX, WFC, MA, GOOG, VEU, VTV, ASML, ADBE, AMD, ALL, AMT, AMGN, ADI, ARNA, AZN, TFC, BDX, BRK.B, BLK, BA, CSX, CVS, CP, SCHW, CME, CI, CMCSA, DE, DEO, ETN, ECL, LLY, EXEL, FMC, FDX, HSY, HD, JNJ, KB, LOW, MKC, MU, PCAR, BKNG, O, RIO, SAP, SIVB, SNY, SRE, SHW, SWN, TRV, STT, TROW, TGT, TEF, TS, TMO, USB, UL, DIS, ANTM, EBAY, SMFG, TMUS, AWK, ICL, AVGO, VRSK, CHTR, ABBV, SYF, W, PYPL, SQ, UBER, BIV, VDC, VT,

Reduced Positions: IWB, MGK, VOO, VBK, VYM, XOM, GLD, IJH, VWO, TT, SCHB, VNQ, CL, PEP, SYY, TSLA, EFA, IJR, PRF, TIP, CPB, CVX, DD, MDLZ, MCD, SCZ, SPEM, VIG, MMM, T, ACN, ADP, GLW, CMI, HON, IBM, ITW, SPGI, MRK, PNC, PG, UPS, VZ, WMT, YUM, BABA, DOW, CTVA, EEM, GNR, GWX, ICF, IEI, IEUR, SCHE, SPDW, TLT, VB, VPL, CB, ABT, APD, AXP, AMP, AME, APH, NLY, ANSS, AMAT, ATR, ADSK, BNS, BAX, BIIB, BMY, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, KMX, CAT, CX, CHT, CINF, C, CLX, CTSH, ED, CCI, DLR, D, EA, EXPD, NEE, FAST, FISV, GD, GE, GPC, GSK, HAL, LHX, PEAK, HUM, HBAN, ING, INFY, ICE, ISRG, KMB, KR, LRCX, LMT, MMC, MAS, MCK, MS, NGG, NEM, NOK, NMR, NSC, ES, NVS, NUE, PLUG, LIN, PGR, PRU, QCOM, RELX, RGEN, ROK, ROP, ROST, CRM, SEE, SBUX, SYK, TJX, TRI, TD, TM, UNP, UMC, UNH, VRTX, WM, WEX, XEL, ZBH, MFG, PM, HCA, RPAI, FB, NOW, ZTS, CDW, FTV, AGG, IAU, IJS, IWR, RWX, VBR, VSS, VTIP,

Sold Out: BLBD, ATVI, ALGN, CERN, CHD, EXC, GPN, TIF, XLNX, VIA, RACE, OEF, BBVA,

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Ballentine Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Globe Life Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Trane Technologies PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ballentine Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ballentine Partners, LLC owns 400 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,249,496 shares, 32.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 402,326 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,884,859 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,301,389 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,430,747 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%

Ballentine Partners, LLC initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $101.39, with an estimated average price of $95.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 44,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 53,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $77.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1403.62%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 33,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC added to a holding in Brooks Automation Inc by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $91.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 85.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 49.22%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blue Bird Corp. The sale prices were between $17.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Ballentine Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Ballentine Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Ballentine Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

Ballentine Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.

Ballentine Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.