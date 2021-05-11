Polaris Capital Management, LLC Buys United Therapeutics Corp, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Methode Electronics Inc, Sells Tapestry Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Insperity Inc

New Purchases: UTHR, GPK, MEI, FNHC, PRDO, CVI, KE, AMWD, SMP, SGC,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Polaris Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys United Therapeutics Corp, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Methode Electronics Inc, FedNat Holding Co, Perdoceo Education Corp, sells Tapestry Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Insperity Inc, Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, Computer Programs and Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polaris Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Polaris Capital Management, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Polaris Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polaris+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Popular Inc (BPOP) - 3,612,878 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11% Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) - 3,553,183 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Linde PLC (LIN) - 620,003 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Amcor PLC (AMCR) - 13,362,772 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 8,651,704 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%

Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75. The stock is now traded at around $194.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 380,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.59 and $46.82, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FedNat Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $4.51 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $4.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $12.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 160,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kimball Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 62,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in EPR Properties by 117.45%. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $42.14. The stock is now traded at around $47.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc by 36.20%. The purchase prices were between $61.18 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $72.15. The stock is now traded at around $77.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $88.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CSG Systems International Inc by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $43.09 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $46.11. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 39,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $103.79 and $123.92, with an estimated average price of $115.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dril-Quip Inc by 31.45%. The purchase prices were between $30.12 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 44,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $30.26, with an estimated average price of $27.32.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $77.4 and $95.2, with an estimated average price of $84.96.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $30.41 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $38.05.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Trinet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $80.76.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $17.75.