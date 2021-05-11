Acuitas Investments, LLC Buys Hurco Inc, AdvanSix Inc, Andersons Inc, Sells Magnite Inc, MiMedx Group Inc, Zagg Inc

New Purchases: HURC, ASIX, ANDE, HAYN, ZIXI, AHH, YTRA, INFU, TGB, LIQT, HBIO, TREC,

Added Positions: INGN, SOI, EGAN, HRTG, NGS, VIVO, HSC, PTEN, IIN, ALEX, CIR, ASC, PLAB, KRMD, TACT,

Reduced Positions: MGNI, NOA, MESA, CTRN, CSTE, STRL, BXC, TCS, ICHR, TBBK, ATKR, SII, PLCE, TLYS, BLFS, RRGB, TILE, IIIN, JYNT, INBK, MIXT, RLGT, RM, VNTR, HBM, LNDC, AVYA, AMOT, TRC, SLRC, RDVT, SXC, NTIC, SWN, CRNC, LNTH, MSON, MGPI, BPFH, NGVC, GECC, HIL, CMCO, ATRC,

Sold Out: MDXG, ZAGG, NMIH, INMD, STAA, QTNT,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Acuitas Investments, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Hurco Inc, AdvanSix Inc, Andersons Inc, Haynes International Inc, Zix Corp, sells Magnite Inc, MiMedx Group Inc, Zagg Inc, NMI Holdings Inc, North American Construction Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acuitas Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Acuitas Investments, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tilly's Inc (TLYS) - 755,648 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.01% Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) - 93,617 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.76% Photronics Inc (PLAB) - 392,100 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71% Interface Inc (TILE) - 393,631 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.66% The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 227,475 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.8%

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Hurco Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $38.47, with an estimated average price of $32.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 64,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in AdvanSix Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.78 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 71,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Andersons Inc. The purchase prices were between $23 and $30.41, with an estimated average price of $26.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 67,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Haynes International Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 61,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Zix Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.97 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $6.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 229,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 128,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Inogen Inc by 133.77%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 46,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc by 190.61%. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $14.79, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 168,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in eGain Corp by 73.81%. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 250,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc by 42.12%. The purchase prices were between $9.19 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 241,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Natural Gas Services Group Inc by 41.22%. The purchase prices were between $8.07 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 243,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Harsco Corp by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.15. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 118,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $9.67.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Zagg Inc. The sale prices were between $4.11 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.21.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $23.27.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $78.5 and $126.48, with an estimated average price of $100.51.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Quotient Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.57 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $4.95.