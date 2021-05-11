Logo
Acuitas Investments, LLC Buys Hurco Inc, AdvanSix Inc, Andersons Inc, Sells Magnite Inc, MiMedx Group Inc, Zagg Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Acuitas Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hurco Inc, AdvanSix Inc, Andersons Inc, Haynes International Inc, Zix Corp, sells Magnite Inc, MiMedx Group Inc, Zagg Inc, NMI Holdings Inc, North American Construction Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acuitas Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Acuitas Investments, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Acuitas Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acuitas+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Acuitas Investments, LLC
  1. Tilly's Inc (TLYS) - 755,648 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.01%
  2. Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) - 93,617 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.76%
  3. Photronics Inc (PLAB) - 392,100 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
  4. Interface Inc (TILE) - 393,631 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.66%
  5. The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 227,475 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.8%
New Purchase: Hurco Companies Inc (HURC)

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Hurco Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $38.47, with an estimated average price of $32.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 64,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in AdvanSix Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.78 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 71,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Andersons Inc (ANDE)

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Andersons Inc. The purchase prices were between $23 and $30.41, with an estimated average price of $26.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 67,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Haynes International Inc (HAYN)

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Haynes International Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 61,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zix Corp (ZIXI)

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Zix Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.97 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $6.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 229,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 128,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Inogen Inc (INGN)

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Inogen Inc by 133.77%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 46,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI)

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc by 190.61%. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $14.79, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 168,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: eGain Corp (EGAN)

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in eGain Corp by 73.81%. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 250,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG)

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc by 42.12%. The purchase prices were between $9.19 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 241,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NGS)

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Natural Gas Services Group Inc by 41.22%. The purchase prices were between $8.07 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 243,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Harsco Corp (HSC)

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Harsco Corp by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.15. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 118,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $9.67.

Sold Out: Zagg Inc (ZAGG)

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Zagg Inc. The sale prices were between $4.11 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.21.

Sold Out: NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $23.27.

Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92.

Sold Out: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $78.5 and $126.48, with an estimated average price of $100.51.

Sold Out: Quotient Ltd (QTNT)

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Quotient Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.57 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $4.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Acuitas Investments, LLC. Also check out:

