Hanseatic Management Services Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Albuquerque, NM, based Investment company Hanseatic Management Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vericel Corp, Kohl's Corp, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. As of 2021Q1, Hanseatic Management Services Inc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hanseatic+management+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 130,583 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 17,593 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 31,481 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.70%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,070 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 8,815 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.03%. The holding were 130,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 17,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $229.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 8,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 12,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.14 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $68.01. The stock is now traded at around $76.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 7,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Inogen Inc (INGN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Inogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 8,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 2188.72%. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 10,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 239.35%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55.



