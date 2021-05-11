Hanseatic Management Services Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VTIP, VB, VO, VCEL, EWBC, INGN, AAL, ADS, MTDR, PI, CMC, SABR, AERI, DBI, THC, TCBI, GWB, SIX, SHAK, DVY, OLN, SBNY, MRO, FANG, PANW, EVR, SPCE, DDS, KFY, BLMN, SAVE, EB, TGI, RPT, BKD, VV, VXF,
- Added Positions: KSS, XLU, ATI, RSP, SPY, IBB, ENTG, BBBY, MRNA, LTHM, SAIL, TWLO, EVH, CIT, TGT, SWKS, BIG, DE, BOOM, FCX, GE, LNC, LAD, SAIA, SIVB, SQ, TTD, DOCU, REGI, TSLA, BGS, FSLR, TTWO, PWR, TXG, NET,
- Reduced Positions: NFLX, GNRC, VBR, AAPL, SMH, ZBRA, NVDA, ODFL, LB, CHGG, XLK,
- Sold Out: IEF, TLT, TIP, AGG, IWM, VOE, AMD, SGT, OKTA, BLL, AVLR, ADBE, W, PRLB, AMZN, BAND, FB, TDOC, DVA, APD, ROK, FTNT, ROL, SBAC, COUP, MSFT, USFD, DDOG, DHR, WST, QCOM, UPS, NVCR, RNG, IRTC, ZM, NVRO, LPSN, QQQ, MIK,
These are the top 5 holdings of HANSEATIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 130,583 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 17,593 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 31,481 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.70%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,070 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 8,815 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.03%. The holding were 130,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 17,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $229.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 8,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 12,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.14 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $68.01. The stock is now traded at around $76.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 7,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Inogen Inc (INGN)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Inogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 8,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 2188.72%. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 10,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 239.35%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55.
