Synovus Financial Corp Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Southern Co, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SCHW, TYL, BPMC, QRVO, SHOO, UCBI, WHR, WMB, BIO.B, GWRE, LBRDK, ARW, TLND, MEDP, ZM, IWY, PICK, BWA, DVN, NPO, HOG, CCMP, JJSF, AFIN, Z, BKR, ESTC, BNTX, U, PLTR, CNXC, DOL, DVYE, ESGU, IWX, ABC, LUMN, NTR, HSKA, VCYT, KODK, PGEN, MWA, JFR, LFUS, WEC, LPX, MAR, NMR, PDCE,
- Added Positions: TLT, IEMG, IWM, SO, JPST, GLD, IEI, AAPL, GOVT, AMZN, COST, IWP, VNQ, MDT, BND, SHY, SLV, AFL, AMT, CPRT, DHR, GSK, MSFT, NVDA, V, IDV, VWO, ACN, ADBE, ADP, BAC, BMY, CVS, CVX, CHD, C, COO, DRI, D, DUK, XOM, FISV, HD, MRK, MSI, NKE, NVO, ORLY, LIN, PG, WRK, ROP, SAP, CRM, SHW, TRV, STE, SYK, TMO, UPS, UNH, VZ, WMT, DIS, DAL, AVGO, VRSK, TSLA, GMAB, FB, BABA, DOW, CWI, FLOT, IWR, MINT, SPY, VFH, VGIT, VGK, AIR, CB, PLD, AMN, ATVI, AMD, A, MO, AMED, AEP, AMP, AMGN, APH, ANSS, AON, AZPN, AZN, ATO, ADSK, AVT, BBY, BLK, BTI, BAM, BG, CBRE, CCJ, BXMT, CCL, CNP, CERN, CHH, CHDN, CIEN, CTAS, TPR, CMCSA, ATLC, DXC, CAG, GLW, CUZ, CR, BAP, CCI, DHI, DE, DXCM, DEO, DLR, DOV, EWBC, EMN, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, EMR, ENB, ENS, RE, EXC, EXPD, NEE, FARO, FAST, FDX, FOE, FMX, F, FCX, GRMN, GIL, GGG, HAE, HPQ, HRL, HST, HUBG, HUM, INFO, ING, ITT, IDXX, ITW, INFY, TT, IART, IPAR, SJM, JKHY, KLAC, K, MDLZ, LHCG, LRCX, MGA, MFC, MKTX, MAS, SPGI, MTD, MAA, TAP, MS, VTRS, NICE, NDAQ, NFLX, NEM, NSC, NVS, OGE, ORI, OFIX, PNC, PAYX, PEGA, PRAA, PFG, PEG, QCOM, DGX, ROLL, RBC, REGN, RF, RSG, RHI, ROK, ROG, SBAC, SSB, POOL, SLB, SBCF, SLAB, SWKS, SNA, SONY, LUV, SRI, TROW, TJX, TGT, TXN, TXT, TKR, TOT, UAL, USB, UL, UNP, RTX, UEIC, UFPI, VFC, VLO, VECO, WAB, WM, ANTM, WSM, PFL, PFN, WNS, EDU, ICFI, GSAT, FSLR, TMUS, DFS, LULU, AWK, MSCI, PM, KDP, CHTR, FAF, BWXT, GM, KMI, ACHC, ZNGA, CPRI, RXN, SPLK, PSX, PDI, FIVE, PANW, GMED, LDP, BERY, CONE, MODN, VOYA, CDW, AMH, PINC, RNG, ESI, VEEV, TWTR, CHGG, ALLY, TMX, SYF, ETSY, VIRT, TDOC, PYPL, KHC, FTV, TWLO, VST, YUMC, MYOV, ATH, INVH, VRRM, OKTA, IR, ROKU, ZS, DOCU, DAVA, PLAN, MRNA, DELL, PINS, ALC, UBER, CTVA, BILL, JAMF, JAMF, ARKK, EEM, GDX, HDV, IYF, KRE, TLH, VCIT, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: IWN, IWF, GPN, MBB, IEF, QQQ, SDY, VEA, IVW, BIV, IVV, BMRN, AGG, BKLN, EFA, FTSM, IJR, LQD, VOT, VUG, VYM, CNC, GIS, SNV, UBS, IEFA, IWS, MUB, PFF, VOO, BIIB, EOG, HDB, HAL, LHX, JPM, FTNT, QLYS, ABBV, CYBR, RCKT, CHNG, BSV, FVD, IAU, IJJ, IWO, PRF, QUAL, RSP, USMV, VBR, VCSH, VIG, VO, VOE, VTV, XLF, XLK, ABT, AEIS, APD, AKAM, ALL, AXP, ABCB, IVZ, BP, BRK.B, BA, BSX, BF.B, CSX, COF, CWST, FIS, CME, CLX, CTSH, CMCO, CMP, ED, STZ, CORE, ENTG, EPD, EFX, EL, PACW, FWRD, GE, GILD, GBCI, EQC, HAIN, HALO, HSY, HXL, IBM, IP, KR, LKFN, MKSI, MMC, MKC, MCHP, MU, MPWR, NCR, NVR, NOC, NUAN, OMCL, ORCL, OSTK, PXD, PHM, DORM, RDS.A, SPXC, SIVB, STX, SON, SXI, SWK, SBUX, STT, SYY, TECH, TEVA, GL, TSCO, THS, TRMK, TSN, UAA, VRTX, VMC, WBA, WDC, WY, XEL, YUM, ZBRA, NEO, FAX, FFC, ALGT, PODD, ULTA, DG, DOOR, MPC, HZNP, FBHS, NOW, ZTS, FOXF, HLT, GOOG, ATEN, FIVN, CTLT, KEYS, WK, PSTG, HPE, ACBI, SQ, NGVT, BL, OTIS, ACWX, AMLP, BSCM, IGSB, DGRO, DGRW, DIA, DON, DVY, EFG, EMB, EPP, EWJ, EXT, EZM, FDN, FTC, HACK, IBB, IEV, IGOV, IJH, IJK, IJT, IWB, IYR, IYY, JPIN, JXI, MDY, OEF, PEY, PID, PSK, PTLC, PZA, SCHO, SCHR, SIVR, SPYG, TFI, TIP, VB, VBK, VGT, VONG, VOX, VPU, VTEB, VTI, VXF, XLI, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLY,
- Sold Out: FTCS, LMBS, IVE, SCHA, HYLS, FXH, FPE, DFEB, BSCL, BNDX, IYW, PHB, BAH, RP, RWR, SCHM, MGLN, BIO, SLY, SPEM, VDC, CHKP, SRLN, FE, FMC, COHR, VOOG, SHM, IGM, IGV, USIG, IYM, SUB, NOBL, SPLV, REM, SHV, DLN, SCZ, PHK, ALXN, KMX, CTXS, EV, IEX, INTU, IRM, LANC, LSCC, TEN, WWW, IEUR, EFR, CXO, BUD, WPX, PTON, VNT, BIL, AYI, FPX, FXD, HYG,
- Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 8,375,533 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 4,766,460 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 2,716,961 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 10,202,756 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 5,962,706 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 53,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71. The stock is now traded at around $394.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.71 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.01 and $180.91, with an estimated average price of $166.12. The stock is now traded at around $152.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)
Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $149.41 and $168.38, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $165.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.80%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,012,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,510,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Southern Co (SO)
Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in Southern Co by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,500,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 213.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 569,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 474.18%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 81,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $378.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57.
