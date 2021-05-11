Synovus Financial Corp Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Southern Co, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Columbus, GA, based Investment company Synovus Financial Corp Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Southern Co, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Synovus Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, Synovus Financial Corp owns 721 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 8,375,533 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 4,766,460 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 2,716,961 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 10,202,756 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 5,962,706 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 53,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71. The stock is now traded at around $394.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.71 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.01 and $180.91, with an estimated average price of $166.12. The stock is now traded at around $152.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $149.41 and $168.38, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $165.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.80%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,012,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,510,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in Southern Co by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,500,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 213.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 569,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 474.18%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 81,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $378.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13.

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7.

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57.