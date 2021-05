Toronto Dominion Bank Buys ViacomCBS Inc, TC Energy Corp, Linde PLC, Sells Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal

Toronto, Ontario, A6, based Investment company Toronto Dominion Bank Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, TC Energy Corp, Linde PLC, Discovery Inc, Discovery Inc, sells Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toronto Dominion Bank. As of 2021Q1, Toronto Dominion Bank owns 1281 stocks with a total value of $56.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) - 253,578,738 shares, 29.26% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 15,786,743 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.31% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 14,174,382 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,609,511 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 11,917,015 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.19%

Toronto Dominion Bank initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toronto Dominion Bank initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 280,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toronto Dominion Bank initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toronto Dominion Bank initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $70.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 210,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toronto Dominion Bank initiated holding in GO Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toronto Dominion Bank initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toronto Dominion Bank added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 528.11%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 13,320,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toronto Dominion Bank added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,650,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toronto Dominion Bank added to a holding in Linde PLC by 154.59%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $298.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 829,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toronto Dominion Bank added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 2171.48%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,056,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toronto Dominion Bank added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 1280.62%. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,314,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toronto Dominion Bank added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,476,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toronto Dominion Bank sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Toronto Dominion Bank sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98.

Toronto Dominion Bank sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Toronto Dominion Bank sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Toronto Dominion Bank sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.88.

Toronto Dominion Bank sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2.