Probabilities Fund Management, LLC Buys PROSHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Probabilities Fund Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PROSHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Probabilities Fund Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Probabilities Fund Management, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Probabilities Fund Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/probabilities+fund+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Probabilities Fund Management, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,780 shares, 20.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.93%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 26,060 shares, 20.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.81%
  3. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 28,710 shares, 20.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.71%
  4. PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 52,110 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 191.93%
  5. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL) - 55,840 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.83%
Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Probabilities Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 191.93%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 52,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Probabilities Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 29,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Probabilities Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.91%. The holding were 26,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Probabilities Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $342.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 28,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL)

Probabilities Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $69.26 and $84.95, with an estimated average price of $78.49. The stock is now traded at around $96.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 55,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Probabilities Fund Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Probabilities Fund Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Probabilities Fund Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Probabilities Fund Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Probabilities Fund Management, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider