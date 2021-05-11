Probabilities Fund Management, LLC Buys PROSHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Added Positions: TQQQ, QQQ, VOO, DIA, SPXL, UDOW,

Investment company Probabilities Fund Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PROSHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Probabilities Fund Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Probabilities Fund Management, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Probabilities Fund Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/probabilities+fund+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,780 shares, 20.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.93% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 26,060 shares, 20.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.81% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 28,710 shares, 20.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.71% PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 52,110 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 191.93% Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL) - 55,840 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.83%

Probabilities Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 191.93%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 52,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Probabilities Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 29,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Probabilities Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.91%. The holding were 26,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Probabilities Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $342.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 28,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Probabilities Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $69.26 and $84.95, with an estimated average price of $78.49. The stock is now traded at around $96.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 55,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.