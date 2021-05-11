RB Capital Management, LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Applied Materials Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Seabridge Gold Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Xilinx Inc

- New Purchases: AMAT, HON, SHOP, WASH, ZBRA, VEEV, MHD, SLGG,
- Added Positions: VXX, SPY, PEP, DIS, CAT, AVB, QQQ, AMT, CVX, ORCL, LULU, NCA, WMT, NVDA, MSFT, TTWO, WPC, CCI, YUM, MA, V, AMGN, AXP, ADBE, SBUX, ROL, PYPL, NKE, LMT, ABT, GPN, UNH, MDLZ, ADX, SRE, CRM, O, PSA, CTAS, SQ, ISRG, PTON, GNRC, BA, KO, COLD, DLR, IAC, VZ, ESS, JPM, IRM, SUI, HPQ, GOOGL, HSY, PM, AZN, SOXX, BAC, NFLX, MTCH, WDAY, PSB, AVGO, RTX, CMCSA, HYT, DUK, WM, ELS, FDX, UPS, BTZ, NOW, F, MCD, TGT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, RNP, T, BCX, TSLA, LLY, ABBV, RVT, IWM, IBM, XOM, EQR, CSCO, MRK, PG, RFI, USA, GS, MO, ED, DE, VCV, BIF, PFE, JNJ, INTC, ETN, NKX, WFC, MMM,
- Sold Out: SA, NOC, XLNX, GLD, ETY, AWP,
These are the top 5 holdings of RB Capital Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 268,107 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 35,502 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 66,196 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 50,836 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
- Amcor PLC (AMCR) - 559,712 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio.
RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $229.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH)
RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.45 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $51.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $485.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 777 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 175,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $196.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 65.12%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc (NCA)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc by 63.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)
RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $15.51 and $22.72, with an estimated average price of $18.63.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY)
RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $12.5.Sold Out: Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)
RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund. The sale prices were between $5.18 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of RB Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
