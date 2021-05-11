RB Capital Management, LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Applied Materials Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Seabridge Gold Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Xilinx Inc

New Purchases: AMAT, HON, SHOP, WASH, ZBRA, VEEV, MHD, SLGG,

Investment company RB Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Applied Materials Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Shopify Inc, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, sells Seabridge Gold Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Xilinx Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RB Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, RB Capital Management, LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 268,107 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 35,502 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 66,196 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% Nike Inc (NKE) - 50,836 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% Amcor PLC (AMCR) - 559,712 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $229.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.45 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $51.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $485.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 175,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $196.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 65.12%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc by 63.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $15.51 and $22.72, with an estimated average price of $18.63.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $12.5.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund. The sale prices were between $5.18 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.51.