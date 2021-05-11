Logo
RB Capital Management, LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Applied Materials Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Seabridge Gold Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Xilinx Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company RB Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Applied Materials Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Shopify Inc, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, sells Seabridge Gold Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Xilinx Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RB Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, RB Capital Management, LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RB Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rb+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RB Capital Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 268,107 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 35,502 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  3. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 66,196 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 50,836 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
  5. Amcor PLC (AMCR) - 559,712 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $229.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH)

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.45 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $51.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $485.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 175,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $196.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 65.12%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc (NCA)

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc by 63.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $15.51 and $22.72, with an estimated average price of $18.63.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY)

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $12.5.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund. The sale prices were between $5.18 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of RB Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. RB Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RB Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RB Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RB Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
