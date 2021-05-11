Oxbow Advisors, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, American Tower Corp, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust, GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

- New Purchases: LMT, XOP, TSM, AGG, ZM, TWLO, ROKU, UPST, NET, CRWD, PINS, DOCU, MGNI, MELI, Z, TRP, MTLS, MLM, SDGR, SCCO, DE, VWO, VONE, VOE, IWR, LLY, SKLZ, PGNY, BKNG, LULU, LUV, TPL, UNP, ATOM, MHD, BP, GM, GNOW,
- Added Positions: AMT, MPLX, UNH, NEEPQ, ADBE, CVX, NOW, FB, AMZN, JPST, ARKG, BABA, FAM, MMP, KMI, UL, NVDA, EPD, AMD, CHTR, MRVL, MSFT, NESRF, NSRGY, CPN.PFD, TCEHY, SE, PD, PYPL, SPY, SQ, ORLY, MPW, WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, V, DOC, COP, QQQ, JNJ, MA, GOOG, TDOC, WIW, SHOP, HTA, BAC, GSY, TLT, ABT, PAGP, PAA, BDX, DD, JPM, MSI, ZTS, TEI, SBR, RDS.A, SYY, TJX, HON, HD, GOOGL, GIM, CMCSA, AVK,
- Reduced Positions: GGN, GNT, PFE, GLD, DISCA, AVGOP.PFD, GSPD.PFD, JQC, NEM, GOLD, ABBV, PAAS, PNFP, WPM, AEM, MNRL, DVY, GDXJ, RSP, XOM, ACN, OHI, MCD, BR, NEA, FAX, COST, BA, VZ, LMBS, SBUX, NFLX, NVS, PGX, IAU, SAN, VCIT, VTEB, MSPF.PFD, MTG, CTR, VTI, IDEXY, MAS, VUG, WM, WU, O, RHHBY, DIAX, MDT, WMB, NAD, WBA, AOD, WMT, RTX, VTR, SLV, VLO, SH, ET, RGLD, VNQ, ORCL, BSJL, GFI, KEYPJ.PFD, TSCAP.PFD, NYCBPA.PFD, CHY, AHLPC.PFD, TAP, IHD, HBI, MSPA.PFD, BTZ,
- Sold Out: TIP, SCEXF, GSPA.PFD, BIL, CRM, TCP, DTEGY, LOW, SNPS, UPS, WFC, BNDX, NS, MUH, NCV, WPX,
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,245,557 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,929 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,603 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- Unilever PLC (UL) - 398,379 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD) - 12,532 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 23,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 102,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 29,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $300.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $306.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 1013.49%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 30,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MPLX LP by 1215.09%. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 228,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $411.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 39,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 277,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 41.03%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $485.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 120,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.Sold Out: Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd (SCEXF)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.2 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.83.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GSPA.PFD)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.95.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.
