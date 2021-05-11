Logo
Oxbow Advisors, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, American Tower Corp, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust, GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Corpus Christi, TX, based Investment company Oxbow Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, American Tower Corp, MPLX LP, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust, GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oxbow Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oxbow Advisors, LLC owns 272 stocks with a total value of $783 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oxbow Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oxbow+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oxbow Advisors, LLC
  1. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,245,557 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,929 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,603 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  4. Unilever PLC (UL) - 398,379 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD) - 12,532 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 23,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 102,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 29,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $300.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $306.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 1013.49%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 30,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MPLX LP by 1215.09%. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 228,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $411.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 39,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 277,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 41.03%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $485.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 120,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd (SCEXF)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.2 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.83.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GSPA.PFD)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.95.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Oxbow Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oxbow Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Oxbow Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oxbow Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oxbow Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oxbow Advisors, LLC keeps buying
