Cookson Peirce & Co Inc Buys Morgan Stanley, Comcast Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Netflix Inc, Spotify Technology SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Cookson Peirce & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Comcast Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Aptiv PLC, sells DocuSign Inc, Netflix Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Costco Wholesale Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cookson Peirce & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cookson Peirce & Co Inc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COOKSON PEIRCE & CO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cookson+peirce+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COOKSON PEIRCE & CO INC
  1. KLA Corp (KLAC) - 205,439 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,264 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
  3. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,655,949 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 459,964 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
  5. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 675,537 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 675,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 192,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 544,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $86.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 301,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 522,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $148.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 139,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 307.17%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 766,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 184.75%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $98.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 504,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 916.07%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $312.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 96,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 1652.89%. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $182.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 105,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 124.20%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 331,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 79.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $138.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 199,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69.

Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.



