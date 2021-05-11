Cookson Peirce & Co Inc Buys Morgan Stanley, Comcast Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Netflix Inc, Spotify Technology SA

New Purchases: MS, APTV, ALLY, STX, TPR, LPLA, VAC, TEL, FITB, ALB, AGCO, HPQ, ON, PNC, ALGN, RJF, PII, MGA, BC, TPX, XYL, FTNT, TXG, CPRI, DIS, BIDU, LLY, LUV, XEC, AXP, PB, MCHP, AVNT, VECO, LEVI, CR, CHX, DNMR, CTVA, GM, SCHW, SBSW, QS, PTC, MU, SAIL, RPV, UTHR, GOOGL, IBB, IAI, EXI, EWJ, JNJ, JCOM, TEX, VMI, JPM, CTLT, BRKR, WCC, WAL, GES, EXP, ST, MPLX, MGM, HD, QQQ, RCL,

MS, APTV, ALLY, STX, TPR, LPLA, VAC, TEL, FITB, ALB, AGCO, HPQ, ON, PNC, ALGN, RJF, PII, MGA, BC, TPX, XYL, FTNT, TXG, CPRI, DIS, BIDU, LLY, LUV, XEC, AXP, PB, MCHP, AVNT, VECO, LEVI, CR, CHX, DNMR, CTVA, GM, SCHW, SBSW, QS, PTC, MU, SAIL, RPV, UTHR, GOOGL, IBB, IAI, EXI, EWJ, JNJ, JCOM, TEX, VMI, JPM, CTLT, BRKR, WCC, WAL, GES, EXP, ST, MPLX, MGM, HD, QQQ, RCL, Added Positions: CMCSA, PWR, PH, FFIV, ABBV, ZEN, SQM, TKR, LAD, FCX, NVDA, ACN, INFY, JD, BLDR, A, MSFT, AMZN, TGT, TSM, KLAC, CMI, PINS, DRI, WYNN, AVTR, ROK, BSCM, YETI, ABT, TSCO, EVR, PCAR, SBUX, TTEK, HWM, ABB, TMUS, AVGO, SMG, PPG, ETN, DE,

CMCSA, PWR, PH, FFIV, ABBV, ZEN, SQM, TKR, LAD, FCX, NVDA, ACN, INFY, JD, BLDR, A, MSFT, AMZN, TGT, TSM, KLAC, CMI, PINS, DRI, WYNN, AVTR, ROK, BSCM, YETI, ABT, TSCO, EVR, PCAR, SBUX, TTEK, HWM, ABB, TMUS, AVGO, SMG, PPG, ETN, DE, Reduced Positions: DOCU, NFLX, SPOT, COST, TTWO, RNG, LOW, ANSS, ITW, NTES, UNH, CTAS, ADSK, DVA, SE, ENPH, DECK, SQ, TRMB, IHI, AAPL, IGV, SAM, QCOM, MOAT, SPHD, VTV,

DOCU, NFLX, SPOT, COST, TTWO, RNG, LOW, ANSS, ITW, NTES, UNH, CTAS, ADSK, DVA, SE, ENPH, DECK, SQ, TRMB, IHI, AAPL, IGV, SAM, QCOM, MOAT, SPHD, VTV, Sold Out: NVCR, TER, INFO, DHI, TWLO, CRM, FAST, RSG, BR, WHR, LHCG, FDX, LULU, CHD, CRSP, TMO, DG, COUP, CHWY, MPWR, FSLR, BLD, STNE, IPGP, AMSC, SGMO, PKI, DISCA, DHR, U, EL, CRWD, WMT, UBS, IOO, TROW, PSTH, PAYX, CDNS, CWST, VEEV, BSJL, PG, ITB, IAA, TDOC, TNDM, GMAB, PODD, XLNX, ISRG, BRK.B, HL,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Cookson Peirce & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Morgan Stanley, Comcast Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Aptiv PLC, sells DocuSign Inc, Netflix Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Costco Wholesale Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cookson Peirce & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cookson Peirce & Co Inc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COOKSON PEIRCE & CO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cookson+peirce+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

KLA Corp (KLAC) - 205,439 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,264 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,655,949 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 459,964 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 675,537 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 675,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 192,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 544,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $86.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 301,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 522,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $148.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 139,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 307.17%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 766,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 184.75%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $98.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 504,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 916.07%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $312.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 96,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 1652.89%. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $182.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 105,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 124.20%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 331,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 79.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $138.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 199,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.