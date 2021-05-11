Logo
Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC Buys Comcast Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells Abbott Laboratories, NICE, ServiceNow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, The Travelers Inc, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, sells Abbott Laboratories, NICE, ServiceNow Inc, Amphenol Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+leeuwen+%26+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 87,180 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,777 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 129,235 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 496.52%
  4. Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 55,396 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,903 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.71%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 124,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 206,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 37,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 30,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CRH PLC (CRH)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 35,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 88,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 496.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 129,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 240.74%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 35,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 163.49%. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $211.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 28,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 182.99%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 19,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 49.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 69,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $394.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 12,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC. Also check out:

1. Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Van Leeuwen & Company, LLC keeps buying
