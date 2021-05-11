Bp Wealth Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, eBay Inc, Sells Energy Transfer LP, Golar LNG, Sysco Corp

New Purchases: PODD, ILF, HQI, BNL, KRE, RYT, AMG, AB, ADS, IEP, LUMN, LAD, MAS, MSB, SCCO, SNX, RDSMY, CODI, ITOCY, FCAM, POAHY, VOWA, AL, SUN, OMF, FIVN, HUBS, WHGLY, EVA, KHC, AGR, OMP, RCUS, PLTR, CNXC, TLS, ACIM, FNDA, FNDX, FREL, MSOS, SCHA, SCHX, VCIT, VTWO, ABB, AMSF, ABEO, AON, ANZBY, ITUB, BNS, BTI, CCL, ELP, CAG, EXPD, FITB, GD, EQC, HSBC, WELL, KLAC, LAZ, LYG, MOH, NGG, NJDCY, OI, PHG, RJF, RCII, SMG, DHC, VIV, VTR, GRA, YZCAY, ATLKY, KAOOY, MUJ, NXJ, RNP, NCMI, ZURVY, KDDIY, DPSGY, TOELY, DBOEY, IDCBY, RBGLY, SBRA, RFP, SOAN, ACSAY, DUFRY, DKL, APAM, NRZ, CRTO, COMM, TPVG, TSLX, ASND, KALV, BSM, UNVR, ADNT, KRP, HESM, CLLNY, WXXWY, SPCE, QD, UXIN, MRNA, PROSY, SPT, EBC, AI, ARKG, FNDE, FNDF, SCHE, SMMU, TAN,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Bp Wealth Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, eBay Inc, American Tower Corp, Mondelez International Inc, sells Energy Transfer LP, Golar LNG, Sysco Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bp Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bp Wealth Management, Llc owns 898 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bp+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,865,318 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 4,654,384 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 7,449,549 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.67% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 823,850 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,382,475 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%

Bp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $30.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 114,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $229.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in HireQuest Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $19, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 92,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $249.57 and $272.17, with an estimated average price of $261.4. The stock is now traded at around $269.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 56,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42244.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 3,521,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 7,449,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 4074.26%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 338,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 735.15%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 75,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 585.09%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 289,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Cars.com Inc by 65.59%. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,500,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in OptiNose Inc. The sale prices were between $3.47 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $4.06.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $54.41 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $56.8.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Bp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.69.