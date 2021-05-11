Bp Wealth Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, eBay Inc, Sells Energy Transfer LP, Golar LNG, Sysco Corp

- New Purchases: PODD, ILF, HQI, BNL, KRE, RYT, AMG, AB, ADS, IEP, LUMN, LAD, MAS, MSB, SCCO, SNX, RDSMY, CODI, ITOCY, FCAM, POAHY, VOWA, AL, SUN, OMF, FIVN, HUBS, WHGLY, EVA, KHC, AGR, OMP, RCUS, PLTR, CNXC, TLS, ACIM, FNDA, FNDX, FREL, MSOS, SCHA, SCHX, VCIT, VTWO, ABB, AMSF, ABEO, AON, ANZBY, ITUB, BNS, BTI, CCL, ELP, CAG, EXPD, FITB, GD, EQC, HSBC, WELL, KLAC, LAZ, LYG, MOH, NGG, NJDCY, OI, PHG, RJF, RCII, SMG, DHC, VIV, VTR, GRA, YZCAY, ATLKY, KAOOY, MUJ, NXJ, RNP, NCMI, ZURVY, KDDIY, DPSGY, TOELY, DBOEY, IDCBY, RBGLY, SBRA, RFP, SOAN, ACSAY, DUFRY, DKL, APAM, NRZ, CRTO, COMM, TPVG, TSLX, ASND, KALV, BSM, UNVR, ADNT, KRP, HESM, CLLNY, WXXWY, SPCE, QD, UXIN, MRNA, PROSY, SPT, EBC, AI, ARKG, FNDE, FNDF, SCHE, SMMU, TAN,
- Added Positions: SPYV, JPST, EBAY, AMT, MDLZ, CARS, EWU, IVV, PFF, HII, IWN, BK, MINT, VWO, COST, IEX, UNH, IJR, MS, IEMG, VBR, ADI, VLO, BX, IQLT, VB, CMCSA, EQIX, NEE, POOL, ANTM, ACWX, CQQQ, DSI, XT, ACN, ARCC, ADP, CNC, FIS, CSCO, CCK, FDX, LHX, HON, IBM, CEQP, ICE, JNJ, LVS, LNC, MMP, MMC, MDT, PEP, BRFS, SPG, SU, TSM, MTEM, WDC, WHR, HTGC, LBTYK, BR, GLP, TCEHY, TSLA, HCA, APO, ABBV, KEYS, DELL, GUNR, LQD, QCLN, RWO, SCZ, TQQQ, VIG, VONG, VSS, PLD, ASML, AXAHY, ATVI, AEG, APD, AME, NGLOY, NLY, ARW, AIZ, AZN, ADSK, TFC, BHP, BP, BIDU, SAN, BMO, BWA, BXP, BMY, BAM, VIAC, CRH, CDNS, CNI, CAH, CAT, CHT, CI, C, CMA, VALE, COP, STZ, GLW, CS, DTE, DE, DEO, DISCA, RDY, ETN, EW, LLY, ENB, ESS, FISV, FLEX, FCX, FUJIY, GNTX, GSK, GPN, HPQ, HTHIY, INFO, IFNNY, INFY, INTU, IRM, SJM, K, KEY, KMB, KR, LRLCY, LKQ, LEN, LMT, MGA, MFC, MAR, PCRFY, SPGI, MET, MU, TKOMY, MUFG, MITSY, MCO, NRG, NPSNY, NABZY, NSRGY, NFLX, NEWT, NTDOY, NSANY, NMR, NVO, ORLY, IOSP, OMC, IX, PNC, BPOP, PKX, PCH, LIN, PUK, PRU, PEG, PUBGY, PHM, RIO, RHHBY, ROK, RY, RDS.A, KKPNY, SKM, SNY, STX, XPO, SIEGY, SDXAY, SONY, TRV, EQNR, SUHJY, SCMWY, TIIAY, TEF, TD, TOT, TM, TSN, UBS, USB, UL, UMC, VFC, VRTX, GWW, WPP, WFC, WERN, WBK, WMB, WIT, WEC, CMG, BNPQY, DBSDY, LUKOY, SCGLY, ASGLY, DNZOY, HOKCY, KGFHY, AIQUY, SMFG, RDS.B, JQC, NEA, QRTEA, MA, HBI, MFG, AER, BEP, EURN, FJTSY, ISNPY, PNGAY, EADSY, TAK, AGNC, OCSL, ENLAY, SHECY, ALPMY, CMWAY, CSLLY, SFTBY, SBGSY, FANUY, HKXCY, STWD, LVMUY, ARI, AVVIY, CHTR, VEON, CICHY, BACHY, MRAAY, VCISY, JMHLY, GM, FRC, KMI, AAGIY, NMFC, MPC, TCPC, CG, BERY, CAPL, USAC, HASI, VEDL, VLRS, ALLY, MC, AY, NEP, SYF, HMLP, CFG, CKHUY, BPMC, SHOP, CWEN, GNL, PYPL, YUMC, IMOS, DMLRY, AM, RCRUY, FINV, DOW, ALIZY, AGG, BND, EFG, FINX, HACK, IAU, ICLN, IJJ, ITM, IWB, IWP, IWS, MBB, PRF, PSK, SCHD, SCHP, USMV, VEA, VGIT, VMBS, VO, VUG, VV, VYM, XBI,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, AMZN, SYY, SPY, GLD, VZ, D, TREX, ABT, QUAL, CB, GOOGL, DIS, VT, XHR, RTX, BIL, MCHI, HD, GVI, MDY, VHT, CSGP, DHR, UPS, BABA, IJH, IWM, SCHB, SHM, SHY, VTI, XLV, T, ADBE, BLK, CE, CVX, CME, KO, CL, EOG, EL, INTC, MLM, MCD, VTRS, ORCL, PFE, PWR, SBUX, SYK, TJX, TECH, TYL, TMUS, AVGO, FB, IQV, ANET, BIV, BSV, EEM, EFA, IBB, IWD, KWEB, RSP, SHYG, SOXX, VGT, XLF, XLK, XLU, MMM, AYI, AMD, AFL, A, ALXN, ALL, MO, AEE, AEP, AXP, ABC, APH, ANSS, AMAT, AVB, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BA, BPFH, BSX, COG, COF, CERN, CHKP, CTSH, CNO, ED, CCI, CMI, DHI, DVA, DTEGY, DLR, DLTR, DD, EMN, ECL, EA, XOM, BEN, GIS, GPC, GILD, THG, MNST, PEAK, EHC, HOLX, HMC, HRL, HST, IDXX, ILMN, TT, IP, IPG, ISRG, KT, ADRNY, KB, LRCX, LOW, MHTX, MXIM, MCK, MTL, MCHP, NVDA, NEM, NKE, NTTYY, NSC, ES, NUE, OTEX, PPL, PKG, PAYX, PKI, PLUG, PGR, QCOM, RPM, REGN, RS, RSG, RMD, ROST, RCL, SAP, STM, SWKS, SO, LUV, SWK, SUI, SNPS, TXN, TR, VOD, VMC, WMT, WBA, WM, XEL, YUM, ZBH, FUJHY, TX, SHG, MCR, EVV, NAN, NRK, CSIQ, FSLR, DAL, BGS, HOCPY, TEL, AWK, FNV, HLDCY, PM, DG, LYB, BAH, ENPH, PSX, NOW, PANW, CDW, PAYC, SABR, ZEN, JD, HPE, FTV, EQH, UBER, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, ACWI, BNDX, IGIB, IGSB, DBEF, DJP, FDIS, FDN, FLOT, FTEC, GDX, GLDM, GNR, IEF, IEFA, IUSG, IUSV, IVE, IVW, IWO, IWR, IWV, IYR, IYT, IYW, LMBS, MXI, OEF, PZA, QQQ, RWR, SCHF, SCO, SPYX, TIP, VGK, VNQ, VNQI, XLC, XLE, XLI,
- Sold Out: ET, GLNG, OPTN, KXI, EV, RVLV, NVTA, NLOK, VLY, DCI, PDD, STLA, EWJ, CYTH, IJS, SHV, QAI, IMBBY, EPP, XLP, SIVR, SKYY, FULC, BNTX, CIBR, EMB, SPTM, SGOL, GOVT, MJ, IPAY, BPY, GPM, CHA, CHU, CPRT, DHT, GRVY, LOGI, MBT, OLED, RMT, RVT, HHDS, AWP, ASAZY, SBRCY, SAFRY, BDORY, AMX, RGT, IARE, AMSSY,
For the details of BP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bp+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,865,318 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 4,654,384 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 7,449,549 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.67%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 823,850 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,382,475 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
Bp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $30.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 114,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $229.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HireQuest Inc (HQI)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in HireQuest Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $19, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 92,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $249.57 and $272.17, with an estimated average price of $261.4. The stock is now traded at around $269.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 56,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42244.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 3,521,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 7,449,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 4074.26%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 338,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 735.15%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 75,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 585.09%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 289,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cars.com Inc (CARS)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Cars.com Inc by 65.59%. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,500,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.Sold Out: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25.Sold Out: OptiNose Inc (OPTN)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in OptiNose Inc. The sale prices were between $3.47 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $4.06.Sold Out: iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $54.41 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $56.8.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
Bp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of BP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. BP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying