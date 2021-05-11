D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Buys The Mosaic Co, AT&T Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Sells Roku Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Generac Holdings Inc

New Purchases: MOS, T, AAL, ADM, ITW, MMM, V, TSN, PLTR, NOC, SO, BK, EBAY, FCX, OSTK, APA, EEM, XLRE, GBCI, IJR, VTV, EOG, CDEV, TK,

MOS, T, AAL, ADM, ITW, MMM, V, TSN, PLTR, NOC, SO, BK, EBAY, FCX, OSTK, APA, EEM, XLRE, GBCI, IJR, VTV, EOG, CDEV, TK, Added Positions: BRK.B, INTC, XLE, BA, XOM, AMT, F, BAC, IYJ, CAT, MSFT, NEM, AVTR, BMY, AMZN, U, PSX, SPY, BLI, XLU, XLF, XLB, SCHB, RSP, IYH, SMED,

BRK.B, INTC, XLE, BA, XOM, AMT, F, BAC, IYJ, CAT, MSFT, NEM, AVTR, BMY, AMZN, U, PSX, SPY, BLI, XLU, XLF, XLB, SCHB, RSP, IYH, SMED, Reduced Positions: AMD, GNRC, SQ, XBI, MDB, PG, CREE, TDOC, ODFL, PENN, TXN, FB, CTVA, XPO, LNT, NKE, QTWO, AAPL, MS, GOOGL, BDX, RGEN, DE, JPM, XLP, NFLX, UNH, ZTS, DKNG, TAP, CRSP, IWM, EVBG, JNJ, HD, PNC, NEE, MNST, SCHG, DDOG, RKT, WDAY, FNF, CONE, ICE, EQT, ADBE, TGT, FHLC, IVV, XME, GOOG, SBUX, MCD, ADI, PBF, UEC, TJX, DGX, IJH, PLPC, IYW, HON, VIG, CVX, BCE,

AMD, GNRC, SQ, XBI, MDB, PG, CREE, TDOC, ODFL, PENN, TXN, FB, CTVA, XPO, LNT, NKE, QTWO, AAPL, MS, GOOGL, BDX, RGEN, DE, JPM, XLP, NFLX, UNH, ZTS, DKNG, TAP, CRSP, IWM, EVBG, JNJ, HD, PNC, NEE, MNST, SCHG, DDOG, RKT, WDAY, FNF, CONE, ICE, EQT, ADBE, TGT, FHLC, IVV, XME, GOOG, SBUX, MCD, ADI, PBF, UEC, TJX, DGX, IJH, PLPC, IYW, HON, VIG, CVX, BCE, Sold Out: ROKU, TWTR, KTOS, ZI, KSU, Z, APD, KO, PRPL, PANW, WMT, VNQ, WFCPW.PFD, TOT, DBC, BYND, EWJ, KXI, HL, AR, POWW, MUX,

Concord, NH, based Investment company D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys The Mosaic Co, AT&T Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, sells Roku Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Twitter Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $543 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d+l+carlson+investment+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 224,561 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,575 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,966 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% Ford Motor Co (F) - 1,123,391 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,259 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.88%

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 314,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 265,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 297,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 107,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $236.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 26,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 27,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 126.34%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $285.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 48,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 799.89%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 83,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 104.56%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 150,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 67.27%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 141,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 61.12%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 81.85%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 26,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $23.16 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $28.11.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.