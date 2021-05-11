D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Buys The Mosaic Co, AT&T Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Sells Roku Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Generac Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Buys The Mosaic Co, AT&T Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Sells Roku Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Generac Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Concord, NH, based Investment company D L Carlson Investment Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys The Mosaic Co, AT&T Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, sells Roku Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Twitter Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $543 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d+l+carlson+investment+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 224,561 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,575 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,966 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
  4. Ford Motor Co (F) - 1,123,391 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.37%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,259 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.88%
New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 314,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 265,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 297,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 107,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $236.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 26,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 27,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 126.34%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $285.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 48,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 799.89%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 83,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 104.56%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 150,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 67.27%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 141,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 61.12%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 81.85%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 26,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Sold Out: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $23.16 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $28.11.

Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that D L CARLSON INVESTMENT GROUP INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider