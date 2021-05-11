Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys Signature Bank, PacWest Bancorp, Silvergate Capital Corp, Sells Popular Inc, Ameris Bancorp, Wintrust Financial Corp

New Purchases: SBNY, PACW, SI, 7H80, OCFC, CADE, JEF, EVTC, CSTR, GB, CALB,

Rochester, NY, based Investment company Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Signature Bank, PacWest Bancorp, Silvergate Capital Corp, Primis Financial Corp, OceanFirst Financial Corp, sells Popular Inc, Ameris Bancorp, Wintrust Financial Corp, First Interstate BancSystem Inc, First Horizon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp. As of 2021Q1, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owns 54 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 357,500 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67% Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) - 443,477 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6% Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK) - 496,053 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75% First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) - 358,446 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% FB Financial Corp (FBK) - 280,000 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $250.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $85.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 52,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 301,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $25, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Cadence Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $22.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 157,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Cowen Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 148.62%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 264,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $51.59, with an estimated average price of $42.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The sale prices were between $38.66 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $44.48.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $23.78, with an estimated average price of $20.44.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Renasant Corp. The sale prices were between $33.57 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $39.72.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.