Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys Signature Bank, PacWest Bancorp, Silvergate Capital Corp, Sells Popular Inc, Ameris Bancorp, Wintrust Financial Corp

- New Purchases: SBNY, PACW, SI, 7H80, OCFC, CADE, JEF, EVTC, CSTR, GB, CALB,
- Added Positions: COWN, NYCB, EFSC, BFST,
- Reduced Positions: BPOP, ABCB, WTFC, FHN, FBP, AEL, PNNT, PNFP, NTB, VBTX, NBTB, CIT, LOB, BUSE, OBNK, EQBK, STXB, BY, FBMS, LMST, SBCF, SFST, RBNC, MYFW, HBMD, OSBC, SLCT, RVSB, PFHD, ESXB,
- Sold Out: FIBK, PFS, MS, RNST, C, AIG, BMTC, ACGL, ESQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp
- Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 357,500 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
- Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) - 443,477 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6%
- Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK) - 496,053 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75%
- First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) - 358,446 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- FB Financial Corp (FBK) - 280,000 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $250.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $85.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 52,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 301,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC)
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $25, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cadence Bancorp (CADE)
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Cadence Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $22.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 157,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cowen Inc (COWN)
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Cowen Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 148.62%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 264,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $51.59, with an estimated average price of $42.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The sale prices were between $38.66 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $44.48.Sold Out: Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $23.78, with an estimated average price of $20.44.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.Sold Out: Renasant Corp (RNST)
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Renasant Corp. The sale prices were between $33.57 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $39.72.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.
