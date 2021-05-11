Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys Signature Bank, PacWest Bancorp, Silvergate Capital Corp, Sells Popular Inc, Ameris Bancorp, Wintrust Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys Signature Bank, PacWest Bancorp, Silvergate Capital Corp, Sells Popular Inc, Ameris Bancorp, Wintrust Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rochester, NY, based Investment company Mendon Capital Advisors Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Signature Bank, PacWest Bancorp, Silvergate Capital Corp, Primis Financial Corp, OceanFirst Financial Corp, sells Popular Inc, Ameris Bancorp, Wintrust Financial Corp, First Interstate BancSystem Inc, First Horizon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp. As of 2021Q1, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owns 54 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mendon+capital+advisors+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp
  1. Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 357,500 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
  2. Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) - 443,477 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6%
  3. Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK) - 496,053 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75%
  4. First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) - 358,446 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
  5. FB Financial Corp (FBK) - 280,000 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $250.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $85.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 52,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 301,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $25, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Cadence Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $22.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 157,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cowen Inc (COWN)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Cowen Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 148.62%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 264,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $51.59, with an estimated average price of $42.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The sale prices were between $38.66 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $44.48.

Sold Out: Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $23.78, with an estimated average price of $20.44.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Sold Out: Renasant Corp (RNST)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Renasant Corp. The sale prices were between $33.57 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $39.72.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp. Also check out:

1. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mendon Capital Advisors Corp keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider