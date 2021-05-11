Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Sells PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Aberdeen Standard

- New Purchases: SHY, VTIP, FNDE, XLG, PDBC, EMLC, IVAL, KRE, XME, 864, STPZ, RSP, XSLV, VMBS, MGC, MGK, IVOL, TPL, LHCG, FPE, GLTR, MMM, FREL, USB, SPYG, KMB, DLR, DRI, BMY, AVGO, VOD, KBE, HYEM, DUK, USL, EPD, VB, ARCC, BIP, WIP, FPX, MO, ALC, IIPR, KR, LH, PENN, CRM, AWK, ZBH, TSCO, TSM, GPC, AXP, VCSH, GD, EMR, DPZ, CTSH, BP, DBC, KSS, SWKS, WSBC, GSY, PRCH, GE, NMTR, STTX, LTNC,
- Added Positions: GNR, QVAL, DGRO, SCHD, VBR, JPST, SCHV, SCHB, AGG, SLV, AIA, TIP, RDVY, GBTC, VTI, CSCO, LMT, VTV, BDX, WMT, AMT, ICLN, ZTS, AAPL, GOOGL, LVS, SCHW, TSLA, KLAC, V, XLNX, DIS, MAR, LOW, UNP, TXN, JNJ, PYPL, ALB, AMGN, GDXJ, GSG, ITOT, COST, QCOM, ABBV, MA, VIG, WEC, RTX, PFF, MCD, GILD, HD, IBM, XOM, INTC, CMCSA, KO, INTU, CAT, MRK, NVS, CB, STT, CVS, BRK.B, BLK, MSFT, C, CTAS, T, DHI, TFC, DD, VT, ADP, F, CVX, SPGI, UNH, PEG, PEP, ORCL, NKE, GSPD.PFD, PM, NXPI, FCX, IARE, SHOP, HHDS, DOW, CTVA, ITW, BIL, DGRW,
- Reduced Positions: LTPZ, SGOL, IWM, EFA, SCHG, SCHF, QQQ, SCZ, EDV, GDX, LQD, USMV, QUAL, IMOM, ASHR, AMZN, GLD, VGSH, XMMO, BOND, SCHZ, TLT, SCHR, SCHX, FM, XLV, SCHP, SDY, IVV, IHI, MOAT, IWF, FNDX, SPY, IYR, IWC, VIGI, SYK, MTUM, PG, MDT, EEM, TJX, VZ, SQ, SBUX, NVDA, SCHA, LDUR, NOBL, VO, JKHY, LEMB, IEMG, FDM, MINT, GOOG, IXUS, BAC, IJH, IEFA, BA, COF, APD, PINS, CCO, XYL, MJNA, UPS, HYG, IJR, IWB, PNC, PAYX, PFE,
- Sold Out: PWB, SLYG, IGV, TLH, VCLT, XLP, VBK, IEI, HYD, ANGL, VEA, IWY, VGIT, RSG, ROKU, ICVT, MSI, XBI, SRVR, IGRO, DGS, VWO, RHHBY, MDLZ, JKH, ADBE, IEF, DLS, AOR, NMZ, VPU,
For the details of Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/almanack+investment+partners%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 598,152 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 404,606 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 699,596 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 275,560 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 260,416 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 598,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 699,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 611,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.15 and $298.38, with an estimated average price of $290.51. The stock is now traded at around $309.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 34,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 545,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 275,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 260.44%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 389,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 1276.53%. The purchase prices were between $27.96 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $34.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 434,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 721.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 269,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2717.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 130,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 2408.30%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 57,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.32%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 348,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.11 and $72.93, with an estimated average price of $68.57.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.
