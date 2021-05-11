Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Sells PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Aberdeen Standard

New Purchases: SHY, VTIP, FNDE, XLG, PDBC, EMLC, IVAL, KRE, XME, 864, STPZ, RSP, XSLV, VMBS, MGC, MGK, IVOL, TPL, LHCG, FPE, GLTR, MMM, FREL, USB, SPYG, KMB, DLR, DRI, BMY, AVGO, VOD, KBE, HYEM, DUK, USL, EPD, VB, ARCC, BIP, WIP, FPX, MO, ALC, IIPR, KR, LH, PENN, CRM, AWK, ZBH, TSCO, TSM, GPC, AXP, VCSH, GD, EMR, DPZ, CTSH, BP, DBC, KSS, SWKS, WSBC, GSY, PRCH, GE, NMTR, STTX, LTNC,

Investment company Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF, sells PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. owns 287 stocks with a total value of $675 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 598,152 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 404,606 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 699,596 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 275,560 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 260,416 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 598,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 699,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 611,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.15 and $298.38, with an estimated average price of $290.51. The stock is now traded at around $309.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 34,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 545,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 275,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 260.44%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 389,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 1276.53%. The purchase prices were between $27.96 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $34.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 434,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 721.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 269,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2717.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 130,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 2408.30%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 57,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.32%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 348,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.11 and $72.93, with an estimated average price of $68.57.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.