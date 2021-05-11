Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Sells PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Aberdeen Standard

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Sells PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Aberdeen Standard

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF, sells PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. owns 287 stocks with a total value of $675 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/almanack+investment+partners%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 598,152 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 404,606 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 699,596 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 275,560 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 260,416 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 598,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 699,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 611,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.15 and $298.38, with an estimated average price of $290.51. The stock is now traded at around $309.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 34,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 545,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 275,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 260.44%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 389,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 1276.53%. The purchase prices were between $27.96 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $34.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 434,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 721.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 269,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2717.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 130,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 2408.30%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 57,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.32%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 348,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.11 and $72.93, with an estimated average price of $68.57.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.. Also check out:

1. Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider