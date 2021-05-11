Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Amphenol Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Intel Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc

- New Purchases: APH, WBA, BSV, PNC, VNQ,
- Added Positions: VWOB, SCHP, VCIT, USHY, GLTR, SPTS, FLOT, NVDA, FISV, UNP, IFF, MMC, QCOM, USB, AMT, UNH, WEC, V, PSA, ADP, CERN, CHE, CMCSA, HSY, VZ, LLY, USIG, EMB, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, IJH, IVV, AAPL, MSFT, IJR, HYG, INTU, ADBE, PG, GOOG, KBE, PLD, ITW, JPM, TSM, IWM, ACN, BRK.B, COST, XOM, NEE, SDY, XLK, ABT, DISCA, ECL, JNJ, MKC, SPGI, PEP, SYK, TTC, VFC, IAU, JNK, XLC, XLI, MMM, T, ATVI, AMZN, AXP, WTRG, TFC, BP, BA, CAT, CHD, CSCO, DHR, D, GOOGL, HON, MRK, NKE, NSC, NTRS, NVS, PFE, SO, STT, TGT, TMO, TSCO, DIS, MA, PSX, PYPL, EFA, IOO, IWF, MDY, SPY, VEA, XLE, ALL, MO, AMAT, BAC, BMY, KO, CL, COP, ED, DE, DOV, EMR, GIS, HAL, IBM, MDLZ, ES, ORCL, PPG, DGX, TRV, TXN, TD, UL, ZBH, ABBV, DOW, CARR, OTIS, SUSA, VDE, VIG, VTI,
- Sold Out: RTX, VAR, QQQ, DD, MDT, NSRGY, POFCF, GLCNF,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 206,888 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 230,011 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 536,113 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 1,576,401 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 615,236 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $194.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 232,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 264,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $572.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.
