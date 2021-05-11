Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Amphenol Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Intel Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc

New Purchases: APH, WBA, BSV, PNC, VNQ,

Orleans, MA, based Investment company Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Amphenol Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Intel Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank. As of 2021Q1, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owns 175 stocks with a total value of $918 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 206,888 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 230,011 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 536,113 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 1,576,401 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 615,236 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $194.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 232,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 264,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $572.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.