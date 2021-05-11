Barbara Oil Co. Buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, CarMax Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Sells IDEX Corp, Starbucks Corp, The Cooper Inc

New Purchases: IDXX, KMX, OSH, DXCM, LYV,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Barbara Oil Co. Current Portfolio ) buys IDEXX Laboratories Inc, CarMax Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, DexCom Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, sells IDEX Corp, Starbucks Corp, The Cooper Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barbara Oil Co.. As of 2021Q1, Barbara Oil Co. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Barbara Oil Co.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barbara+oil+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 102,000 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 67,000 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 27,500 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 52,000 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Globe Life Inc (GL) - 67,500 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.

Barbara Oil Co. initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $528.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 8,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barbara Oil Co. initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $123.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barbara Oil Co. initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barbara Oil Co. initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $348.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barbara Oil Co. initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barbara Oil Co. sold out a holding in IDEX Corp. The sale prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28.

Barbara Oil Co. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Barbara Oil Co. sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $357.26 and $392.57, with an estimated average price of $379.63.