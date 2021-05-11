Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Buys Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, Vale SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares Latin America 40 ETF

- New Purchases: BSBR, EWU,
- Added Positions: VALE, ITUB, MELI, IVV, SQM, XLY, EWG, VGT, EWA, EEM, XLV, ACWX, XLC, EWC, EWY, VLUE,
- Reduced Positions: PBR, AGG, AAXJ, ILF, EWZ, HYG, XLF, IWM, XLB, XLI,
- Sold Out: QUAL, IEV, ERUS, MTUM, USMV,
For the details of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moneda+s.a.+administradora+general+de+fondos/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos
- Vale SA (VALE) - 2,273,659 shares, 21.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.45%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 22,862 shares, 18.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.05%
- Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 2,601,516 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.31%
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 1,501,205 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.41%
- Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 698,274 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio.
Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in Banco Santander (Brasil) SA. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $7.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 1,172,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 52,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Vale SA by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 2,273,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 57.31%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 2,601,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.08%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 13,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.79 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 115,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 34.08%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $172.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.85%. The purchase prices were between $31.46 and $33.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 37,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.Sold Out: iShares Europe ETF (IEV)
Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in iShares Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $47.23 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $49.4.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS)
Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $36.3 and $41.56, with an estimated average price of $38.89.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.
