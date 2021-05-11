Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. Buys Alphabet Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Universal Display Corp, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, First American Financial Corp

New Purchases: GOOGL, FTI, OLED, NVDA, ADS, CC, LEVI, COTY, SKX, OVV, BKU, FANG, ROCK, LESL, SAVE, ARNC, IIVI, EXLS, SWN, CMTL, THNPY, MMP, CVS, BRO,

Added Positions: FMC, PACW, MC, MASI, RBA, LW, SAIA, IGT, GPI, ACN, MA, ARMK, SHO, NTR, CPRI, FN, LOPE, SWI, CHX, SYF, SWCH, CCOI, CSTM, RUSHA, AXTA, BPOP, UNH, MMS, PFGC, OSK, SBGI, SPXC, ASGN, ESI, FSS, NVT, SGMS, AVY, FB, ALG, RGA, CACI, KOS, CCK, EPD, TSEM, PXD, D, WFC, VZ, AVGO, UPS, CSCO, KO, DUK, INTC, JNJ, JPM, ABBV, MRK, PFE,

Reduced Positions: FAF, PRAH, SHW, ON, MSFT, MTRN, LKQ, GATX, AVTR, ONTO, CCMP, OTIS, CZR, UNF, LPLA, WSC, TXN, TGNA, NXST, MS, IAA, EBS, STZ, KEYS, TRN, IQV, ENTG, NSIT, VST, HCA, ATH, LYB, COO, AME, WBT, CDW, MKSI, BLDR, ADI, UNVR, TCF, HUBB, DXC, RJF, FCN, BSIG, AEE, ALL, LNT, ALLE, CNC, ARES, NRZ, NDAQ, CMS, LAUR, IWS, IVV, A, HOLX, GPN, AJG, EVRG,

Sold Out: EA, WPM, ORI, BR, TMO, HD, PE, BRC, CWK, MTG, MMI, SSD, WPX, CHRS, AMN, SVW, NVMI, CONE, RNG, DG, ESNT, CHKP, BAH, CZZ,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Universal Display Corp, NVIDIA Corp, FMC Corp, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, First American Financial Corp, Old Republic International Corp, PRA Health Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. owns 168 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 806,964 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 1,022,540 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 624,441 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.71% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 1,131,951 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 571,095 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34%

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2270.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 83,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 15,400,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11. The stock is now traded at around $200.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 382,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $572.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 145,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 534,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,032,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in FMC Corp by 200.64%. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $117.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 885,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 319.18%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,153,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Moelis & Co by 123.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.93 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $53.61. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,358,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6. The stock is now traded at around $215.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 573,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 105.49%. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,278,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $78.81. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,843,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.