Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. Buys Alphabet Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Universal Display Corp, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, First American Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Universal Display Corp, NVIDIA Corp, FMC Corp, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, First American Financial Corp, Old Republic International Corp, PRA Health Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. owns 168 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaughan+nelson+investment+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 806,964 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  2. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 1,022,540 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 624,441 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.71%
  4. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 1,131,951 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 571,095 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2270.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 83,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 15,400,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11. The stock is now traded at around $200.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 382,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $572.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 145,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 534,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Chemours Co (CC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,032,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FMC Corp (FMC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in FMC Corp by 200.64%. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $117.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 885,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 319.18%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,153,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Moelis & Co (MC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Moelis & Co by 123.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.93 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $53.61. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,358,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6. The stock is now traded at around $215.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 573,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 105.49%. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,278,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $78.81. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,843,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

Sold Out: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69.

Sold Out: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03.

Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:

