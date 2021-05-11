Iridian Asset Management Llc Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Teck Resources, NortonLifeLock Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Aon PLC

New Purchases: WD5A, TECK, NLOK, ACGL, HGV, LPLA, BKR, AVTR, CHX, GPRO, FSRV, DNMR, HLF, TFFP, MSTR, ACIC, HOL, GHVI, GFL, BHVN, MOGO, SPB, GNPX, FSV, IBP, TWTR, MUSA, MITK, MGM, AMZN,

Investment company Iridian Asset Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Travel+Leisure Co, Teck Resources, NortonLifeLock Inc, Arch Capital Group, Resideo Technologies Inc, sells AutoZone Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Aon PLC, Uber Technologies Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iridian Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Iridian Asset Management Llc owns 108 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 998,641 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88% Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 13,676,362 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 2,126,059 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A) - 3,347,623 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) - 3,973,353 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 3,347,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 7,613,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 6,597,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 3,243,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 2,515,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $148.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 646,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 17693.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 3,799,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 75.70%. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,822,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Precigen Inc by 1699.88%. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 7,351,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Element Solutions Inc by 137.14%. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,815,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 42.64%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $119.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 835,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc by 88.01%. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,023,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.