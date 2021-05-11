Iridian Asset Management Llc Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Teck Resources, NortonLifeLock Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Aon PLC

- New Purchases: WD5A, TECK, NLOK, ACGL, HGV, LPLA, BKR, AVTR, CHX, GPRO, FSRV, DNMR, HLF, TFFP, MSTR, ACIC, HOL, GHVI, GFL, BHVN, MOGO, SPB, GNPX, FSV, IBP, TWTR, MUSA, MITK, MGM, AMZN,
- Added Positions: REZI, LYFT, PGEN, ESI, SPLK, BLL, BBIO, ASH, AXSM, WYNN, VTRS, CCK, KKR, FB, IWM, IWR, SPY, VUG, FLMN,
- Reduced Positions: AON, UBER, SPGI, IAC, ZNGA, MORN, LHX, CREE, LH, LAD, DELL, ANTM, FTDR, CRL, ICE, BECN, SCHW, VC, MOH, QRVO, FLEX, UNVR, CLNY, POST, PGR, HMHC, BE, HPQ, AVDL, SI, MA,
- Sold Out: AZO, VAC, ALXN, SHW, SRCL, CHNG, ENTG, MLM, HLT, VRT, GD, SBAC, EFX, MPC, CVM,
For the details of IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iridian+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 998,641 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%
- Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 13,676,362 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
- Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 2,126,059 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A) - 3,347,623 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) - 3,973,353 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 3,347,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 7,613,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 6,597,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 3,243,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 2,515,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $148.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 646,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)
Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 17693.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 3,799,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 75.70%. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,822,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Precigen Inc (PGEN)
Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Precigen Inc by 1699.88%. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 7,351,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)
Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Element Solutions Inc by 137.14%. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,815,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 42.64%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $119.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 835,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)
Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc by 88.01%. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,023,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.Sold Out: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)
Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying