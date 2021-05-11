Iridian Asset Management Llc Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Teck Resources, NortonLifeLock Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Aon PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Iridian Asset Management Llc Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Teck Resources, NortonLifeLock Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Aon PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Iridian Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Travel+Leisure Co, Teck Resources, NortonLifeLock Inc, Arch Capital Group, Resideo Technologies Inc, sells AutoZone Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Aon PLC, Uber Technologies Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iridian Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Iridian Asset Management Llc owns 108 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iridian+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 998,641 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%
  2. Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 13,676,362 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
  3. Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 2,126,059 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  4. Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A) - 3,347,623 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) - 3,973,353 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 3,347,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 7,613,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 6,597,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 3,243,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 2,515,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $148.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 646,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 17693.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 3,799,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 75.70%. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,822,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Precigen Inc (PGEN)

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Precigen Inc by 1699.88%. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 7,351,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Element Solutions Inc by 137.14%. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,815,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 42.64%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $119.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 835,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc by 88.01%. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,023,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Sold Out: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99.

Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider