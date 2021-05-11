Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Altria Group Inc, Mercury General Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Blackstone Group Inc, International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: MO, MCY, GD, KMI, BA, HBAN,
- Added Positions: IJR, GILD, QQQ, FITB, INTC, KO, VUG, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, XLE, ABBV, IBM, MXIM, CVX, KLAC, RDS.B, DOW, IGSB, EPD, DUK, UPS, VGK, T, ITW, IEMG, TXN, BP, MSFT, PG, VOC, PEP, GIS, EFA, JPM, RSP, IGIB, PAYX, VBK, MPC, PFE, MCD, KMB, JNJ, CSCO, AMGN, RY, XOM, CAH, BRK.B, NVS, SDY,
- Sold Out: BX, AWF, XLV, PM, ETN, PTN,
For the details of Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shoker+investment+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 75,152 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 141,276 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 35,575 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 140,966 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 129,958 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mercury General Corp (MCY)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $65.73, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $66.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 808 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 22.09%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $67.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.Sold Out: Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc (AWF)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.58 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $11.77.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.Sold Out: Palatin Technologies Inc (PTN)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Palatin Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.68 and $1.25, with an estimated average price of $0.85.
