Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Altria Group Inc, Mercury General Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Blackstone Group Inc, International Business Machines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oxford, OH, based Investment company Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Altria Group Inc, Mercury General Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Boeing Co, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Blackstone Group Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 92 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shoker+investment+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 75,152 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 141,276 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 35,575 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 140,966 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 129,958 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mercury General Corp (MCY)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $65.73, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $66.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 22.09%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $67.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.

Sold Out: Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc (AWF)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.58 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $11.77.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Sold Out: Palatin Technologies Inc (PTN)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Palatin Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.68 and $1.25, with an estimated average price of $0.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. keeps buying
