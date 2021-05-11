Baker Chad R Buys JM Smucker Co, Sells Vontier Corp

New Purchases: SJM,

SJM, Reduced Positions: XOM,

XOM, Sold Out: VNT,

Investment company Baker Chad R Current Portfolio ) buys JM Smucker Co, sells Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Chad R. As of 2021Q1, Baker Chad R owns 53 stocks with a total value of $417 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 284,000 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 89,170 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 45,060 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,888 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 62,740 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%

Baker Chad R initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $136.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Chad R sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.