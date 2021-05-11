Chilton Investment Co Llc Buys Target Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells Mastercard Inc, Ecolab Inc, PepsiCo Inc

- New Purchases: TGT, CVS, MTCH, AON, LITE, CMG, SWK, COHR, GM, FND, ODFL, EQH, SSP, IIVI, TXRH, BF.A, CMCSA, GDDY, CP, ASML, DLTR, VIAC,
- Added Positions: TXN, DHR, TSCO, ADBE, PYPL, KSU, BKNG, APEI, DPZ, PG, DNB, VRM, BLL, ABT, SKY, APD, DM, BRK.A, BF.B, AAPL, JNJ, WMT, HAS, BXMT, AZO, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: MA, ECL, PEP, MSFT, ZTS, CSX, HD, COF, MCO, UNH, ULTA, INTU, SHW, MCD, FIVE, RPM, SMPL, KO, SWKS, LMT, MRK, CTAS, DE, KMX, MTD, ADPT, V, CLX, NMFC, BX, JWN, TTC, NGVT, BMY, BAC, ABBV, ADP, GOOGL, VMBS, GOOG, YUM, ZBRA, FB, PROF, MMM, SPSB, AVGO, HSY, AMZN, BRK.B, BLK, CNI, CPRT, EPD, EL, XOM, HEI, DIS, HON, JPM, MDT, NKE, ORLY, PFE, QCOM, USB, UPS,
- Sold Out: WFCPL.PFD, GOOS, WRB, VMW, T, FREQ, ETSY, SPY, MOO, KBE, GLD, FEZ, ROOT, ACI, CRTX, VZ, RGEN, INTC, FDX, DRI, PCG, HMY,
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 1,206,591 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
- Ball Corp (BLL) - 3,258,908 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,004,858 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 732,453 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43%
- Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 711,845 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 325,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 360,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $146.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 168,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $254.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 72,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 179,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1393.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 1554.11%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 305,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 64.11%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $257.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 437,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 249.87%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $191.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 295,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 3200.00%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $485.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 37,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 110.91%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 134,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 716.06%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2247.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56.Sold Out: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)
Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $39.6.Sold Out: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)
Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.Sold Out: Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ)
Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.99 and $55.01, with an estimated average price of $39.12.
