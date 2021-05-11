Chilton Investment Co Llc Buys Target Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells Mastercard Inc, Ecolab Inc, PepsiCo Inc

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Chilton Investment Co Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Target Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Danaher Corp, Tractor Supply Co, CVS Health Corp, sells Mastercard Inc, Ecolab Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Zoetis Inc, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chilton Investment Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Chilton Investment Co Llc owns 148 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chilton+investment+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 1,206,591 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Ball Corp (BLL) - 3,258,908 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,004,858 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 732,453 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43% Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 711,845 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 325,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 360,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $146.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 168,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $254.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 72,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 179,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1393.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 1554.11%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 305,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 64.11%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $257.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 437,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 249.87%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $191.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 295,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 3200.00%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $485.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 37,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 110.91%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 134,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 716.06%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2247.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.99 and $55.01, with an estimated average price of $39.12.