Chilton Investment Co Llc Buys Target Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells Mastercard Inc, Ecolab Inc, PepsiCo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stamford, CT, based Investment company Chilton Investment Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Danaher Corp, Tractor Supply Co, CVS Health Corp, sells Mastercard Inc, Ecolab Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Zoetis Inc, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chilton Investment Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Chilton Investment Co Llc owns 148 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chilton+investment+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC
  1. Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 1,206,591 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
  2. Ball Corp (BLL) - 3,258,908 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,004,858 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 732,453 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43%
  5. Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 711,845 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 325,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 360,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $146.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 168,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $254.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 72,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 179,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1393.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 1554.11%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 305,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 64.11%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $257.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 437,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 249.87%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $191.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 295,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 3200.00%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $485.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 37,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 110.91%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 134,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 716.06%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2247.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56.

Sold Out: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Sold Out: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ)

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.99 and $55.01, with an estimated average price of $39.12.



