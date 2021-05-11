Holderness Investments Co Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Mark

New Purchases: GSY, VTEB, ARKK, SCHE, VDE, VAW, VFH, DLTR, MAR, TSLA, IPO, IYC, SOXX, GNRC, KHC,

Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Holderness Investments Co Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holderness Investments Co. As of 2021Q1, Holderness Investments Co owns 203 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,827 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,002 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,639 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 78,068 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 19,063 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 554.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.74%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 31,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 99,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 287.81%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.