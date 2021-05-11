Logo
Home
Holderness Investments Co Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Mark

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Holderness Investments Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holderness Investments Co. As of 2021Q1, Holderness Investments Co owns 203 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOLDERNESS INVESTMENTS CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holderness+investments+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOLDERNESS INVESTMENTS CO
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,827 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,002 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,639 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
  4. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 78,068 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 19,063 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
New Purchase: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 554.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.74%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 31,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 99,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 287.81%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of HOLDERNESS INVESTMENTS CO. Also check out:

1. HOLDERNESS INVESTMENTS CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HOLDERNESS INVESTMENTS CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOLDERNESS INVESTMENTS CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOLDERNESS INVESTMENTS CO keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider