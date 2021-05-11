Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Tiffany, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: SPMD, IDA, POR, BNGO, ABNB, BLDR, CHE, NVAX, VRNT, OPRX, LRN, WFG, HYRE, DNMR, RSI, AFRM, ERUS, EWC, EWZ, FUTY, FYX, MCHI, SCHV, CLDX, FUN, CCK, EQIX, FHN, GME, GTN, HOLX, NSIT, KGC, LAD, NXST, PEI, RGEN, SGEN, STON, SNPS, VIV, UFPI, WST, SYN, PERI, CBIO, JPS, TTGT, ENSG, SRNE, CELH, HI, NUW, GNUS, CRMD, AOSL, CSOD, PRLB, AMBA, HGEN, EQX, AR, AMC, IBP, ALDX, AGRX, TBPH, CCS, MTLS, OTIC, VSTO, NAOV, RUN, Z, PJT, GCP, OTLK, KDMN, TTD, URGN, GTHX, ALRN, SPOT, NAKD, FTDR, YETI, GMDA, ORTX, PD, FVRR, CHWY, SITM, SLQT, VITL, GSAH, GDRX, CCIV, VNT, CNXC, VIH, TPGY, QS, AI, UPST, BTWN, STIC, SANA, CPNG, ARKG, EMQQ, EWA, EWH, EWL, EWN, EWS, EWU, FIVG, FV, GNR, IJK, JETS, JHML, JKF, QCLN, SGOL, SLVP, SLYV, SOXX, VT, VTIP, WOOD,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, IWM, QQQ, MINT, XLE, GBIL, TIP, SPSB, VEA, MRK, SPTL, VWO, FTSM, XLRE, COP, V, ROKU, SHV, AAPL, COST, HST, SPGI, NOC, CRM, TSLA, ACIM, GLDM, JPST, KBWB, VBR, ALK, AXP, CCI, VTRS, NVDA, UNM, WBA, DG, BEPC, NOBL, VDE, VEU, VIG, VTV, VYM, APD, AMT, BLL, CF, CVX, KO, STZ, F, IBM, LKQ, LH, LOW, MU, PFE, TSM, VLO, TLRY, TLRY, PYPL, LI, ARKK, HYMB, ITOT, LMBS, MUB, SCHF, SPYV, TOTL, VB, VGT, VUG, XLU, ASML, ALL, AMGN, AZN, C, CLX, GLW, DHI, DE, ETN, EA, LLY, FAST, FCX, ITW, LRCX, LEG, LMT, MKC, NOV, NEM, PPL, PEP, PLUG, PHM, QCOM, ROP, SBAC, SHW, TROW, TGB, TMO, TSN, VZ, VNO, WMT, TMUS, FTNT, XYL, ABBV, ZTS, AAL, OLLI, LITE, HRI, AA, NIO, PTON, BND, CIBR, EWJ, FTCS, FUMB, IAU, IEI, IJR, IVV, KRE, LQD, MBB, MGK, PRF, PWB, REGL, SHY, VCSH, VO, VXUS, XLC, XLF, XLI, SRPT, ATVI, ADBE, AKAM, ACC, AWR, AME, BAX, BDX, BLK, SAM, BKD, CACI, CAH, CNC, CERN, FIS, CHD, CI, CTAS, CSGP, COKE, CL, VALE, ED, CPRT, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, D, DPZ, DD, EIX, EPD, ESS, EXAS, EXC, FDS, FICO, FNF, FE, GRMN, GE, GPC, GTY, GSK, GPN, GS, LHX, PEAK, WELL, HON, HUM, HBAN, INCY, TT, ICE, SJM, KMB, LHCG, LEN, MMP, MAN, MKTX, MLM, MET, MTD, MCHP, TAP, MPWR, MS, NHI, NBIX, NOK, NVO, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OKE, ORCL, PTC, PENN, PWOD, PKI, PAA, LIN, PSA, RYN, O, RMD, BB, POOL, SNY, LUV, STT, STLD, TOT, TSCO, TYL, UGI, UNH, ANTM, WFC, WLTW, WWD, EBAY, MCI, NQP, DMF, EIM, EVT, BME, EBS, BR, PODD, TEL, LULU, ULTA, MSCI, APPS, BUD, AVGO, VRSK, CHTR, GNRC, SSNC, CEM, VUZI, LYB, IPHI, GM, PSLV, BAH, LPLA, GEVO, KMI, HZNP, FBHS, POST, ENPH, NOW, BERY, FANG, WDAY, RH, ESPR, DOC, CHGG, FIVN, CGC, ANET, TMX, NEP, BABA, ACB, KEYS, GDDY, ETSY, SHOP, CABO, BLD, NVCR, MGP, FTV, SYRS, ADNT, IIPR, BAND, NVT, PINS, UBER, FSLY, DDOG, CHPT, MSGE, GAN, NKLA, RLAY, DKNG, SNOW, CRSR, AAN, AAXJ, ARKW, EEM, EFA, EWG, FEM, FPE, FTSL, HYD, ICLN, IEF, IEFA, IEMG, IHI, IJH, ITB, IWO, IXUS, IYG, PFF, QUAL, QYLD, SCHD, SCHE, SLV, SPIP, SPYG, SRLN, VBK, VCIT, VFH, VGK, VHT, VMBS, VOE, VTEB, VXF, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, JPM, SCHX, SLY, BIL, HD, ZM, TIPX, MTB, DIS, BP, CAT, INTC, PRU, WGO, CWI, GLD, SPEM, SPTM, VOO, BBY, JNJ, MSFT, OSTK, SNA, FSR, DVY, JNK, MTUM, SUB, USO, PLD, T, ACN, AMD, MO, AMZN, AMP, APH, WTRG, ATO, ADSK, TPR, XOM, FISV, HAS, HSY, NFLX, PCAR, SBUX, TD, UPS, FNCB, ETV, DAL, AWK, PM, BTT, JD, BZUN, GKOS, SPCE, BYND, CRWD, INMD, BIV, BSV, CBND, FDN, IWD, SPAB, USMV, VDC, MMM, NSP, ALB, ALXN, AEP, ABC, ARW, BK, BWA, BSX, BMY, BTI, BRKS, VIAC, KMX, CCL, CRI, CME, CTXS, CTSH, CREE, DLB, DOV, DUK, EWBC, EEFT, FLR, GIII, GIS, GGG, HDB, HSIC, INFO, INO, IP, MDLZ, LTC, LSTR, MMC, MCD, MCK, MVIS, MSI, NDAQ, FIZZ, NJR, NKE, NVS, OHI, PNC, PHG, PFG, PGR, PB, REGN, ROST, SMG, SWKS, SJI, SO, SYK, SYY, THO, TRP, USB, WAB, WCC, WWW, RDS.B, JPC, ETB, ETW, QRTEA, EXG, ORBC, FSLR, AVAV, DFS, NXPI, AMCX, MPC, EPAM, PSX, FIVE, PNR, FEI, FWONA, BFAM, CDW, ADMA, TRVN, FWONK, TDOC, HPE, SQ, WBT, SITE, CRON, MDB, MRNA, CVET, DOW, ALC, WORK, NET, CARR, OTIS, VRM, RKT, AOUT, PLTR, AMLP, BLV, CQQQ, DBEF, DGRW, DIA, EMB, EMLC, EMLP, EWY, GOVT, IJS, IWY, IXC, IYH, MGC, MJ, OIH, PCY, PGX, PSJ, PSP, PTF, RWO, SPIB, SPLG, SPLV, SPYD, TAN, USHY, VAW, VCR, VGLT, VIS, XHB, XLK, XSD,
- Sold Out: TIF, CASY, SAVE, WDC, COLD, LMND, IAC, VNQ, DDD, ABB, HRTX, AIN, AB, ANIK, ANSS, AON, ARWR, BMI, BOH, BBBY, CNI, CAKE, CIEN, CNMD, DSGX, CLGX, FFIN, IDXX, IONS, JKHY, J, LGND, MRCY, MUFG, NTES, NGD, NWL, OMCL, PRFT, PXD, ROLL, RLI, RES, RYAAY, SLAB, SIMO, SWBI, UBS, UNF, WDFC, WSO, VIACA, DHF, FAX, PMM, OIA, PML, HOMB, AWI, CTSO, BEAT, SGT, CFX, JBT, NPN, BEEM, TRNO, PRI, CDXS, ENV, TVTX, FRC, PCRX, WPX, GMED, HY, EVTC, SFM, FEYE, BURL, PAYC, SAGE, UPLD, QRVO, NVTA, FIT, RPD, HLI, KURA, DLTH, ARA, LSXMA, LSXMK, 3V8, OKTA, SSTI, EYE, INSP, ROAD, SONO, STNE, CRNC, CYB, DNL, EFV, FLOT, ICF, ITE, PTH, TLH, VGIT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Jacobi Capital Management LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 189,580 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 142,838 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 81,851 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 119,314 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 251,716 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Portland General Electric Co (POR)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Bionano Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.7 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $9.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Russia ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $41.56, with an estimated average price of $38.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 189.64%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 276.48%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 97.95%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.89%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $177.44 and $217.23, with an estimated average price of $200.13.Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.
