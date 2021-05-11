Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Tiffany, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Tiffany, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jacobi Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells JPMorgan Chase, Tiffany, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobi Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jacobi Capital Management LLC owns 1307 stocks with a total value of $666 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jacobi Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jacobi+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jacobi Capital Management LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 189,580 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 142,838 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 81,851 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 119,314 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 251,716 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Portland General Electric Co (POR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Bionano Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.7 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $9.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Russia ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $41.56, with an estimated average price of $38.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 189.64%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 276.48%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 97.95%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.89%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $177.44 and $217.23, with an estimated average price of $200.13.

Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.

Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jacobi Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Jacobi Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jacobi Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jacobi Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jacobi Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider