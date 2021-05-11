Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Tiffany, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

New Purchases: SPMD, IDA, POR, BNGO, ABNB, BLDR, CHE, NVAX, VRNT, OPRX, LRN, WFG, HYRE, DNMR, RSI, AFRM, ERUS, EWC, EWZ, FUTY, FYX, MCHI, SCHV, CLDX, FUN, CCK, EQIX, FHN, GME, GTN, HOLX, NSIT, KGC, LAD, NXST, PEI, RGEN, SGEN, STON, SNPS, VIV, UFPI, WST, SYN, PERI, CBIO, JPS, TTGT, ENSG, SRNE, CELH, HI, NUW, GNUS, CRMD, AOSL, CSOD, PRLB, AMBA, HGEN, EQX, AR, AMC, IBP, ALDX, AGRX, TBPH, CCS, MTLS, OTIC, VSTO, NAOV, RUN, Z, PJT, GCP, OTLK, KDMN, TTD, URGN, GTHX, ALRN, SPOT, NAKD, FTDR, YETI, GMDA, ORTX, PD, FVRR, CHWY, SITM, SLQT, VITL, GSAH, GDRX, CCIV, VNT, CNXC, VIH, TPGY, QS, AI, UPST, BTWN, STIC, SANA, CPNG, ARKG, EMQQ, EWA, EWH, EWL, EWN, EWS, EWU, FIVG, FV, GNR, IJK, JETS, JHML, JKF, QCLN, SGOL, SLVP, SLYV, SOXX, VT, VTIP, WOOD,

Investment company Jacobi Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells JPMorgan Chase, Tiffany, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobi Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jacobi Capital Management LLC owns 1307 stocks with a total value of $666 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 189,580 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 142,838 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 81,851 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 119,314 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 251,716 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Bionano Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.7 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $9.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Russia ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $41.56, with an estimated average price of $38.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 189.64%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 276.48%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 97.95%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.89%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $177.44 and $217.23, with an estimated average price of $200.13.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.