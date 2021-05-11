Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Moody's Corporation

- New Purchases: SCHD, DGRO, MGV, QUAL, VIG, VTV, ANTM, AAXJ, ACN, ADBE, MO, FITB, HIG, MET, MAA, V, ZM, IEMG, VB, PLD, ALGN, AIG, ARCC, AJG, AZN, ADSK, CRL, SCHW, CINF, C, CTSH, COO, CPRT, CCI, EMR, IT, ILMN, LII, MDT, MS, NKE, NDSN, PAYX, QCOM, POOL, SMG, SON, TSM, TER, THO, RTX, UNH, WFC, ZBRA, MSCI, PM, TCEHY, GM, MPC, CLVS, NOW, ZTS, PYPL, VFH, XLC, XLI, XLV, JOBS, ABB, ALL, AEE, ANSS, AMAT, AZPN, BP, BAC, BK, BRK.B, BTI, CRH, CVS, CNI, CHE, CVX, COP, STZ, DD, EIX, EFX, EXC, EXPO, FLIR, FICO, FNF, GE, HDB, HUM, ISRG, JKHY, LRLCY, LOW, MCK, MSI, NVDA, NSRGY, NTES, NWL, NI, NJDCY, NTTYY, PPG, PPL, PXD, PEG, PSA, RJF, RELX, ROL, SAP, STM, TJX, TOT, WRB, WMB, ZBH, ASMLF, BNPQY, DBSDY, AHKSY, AIQUY, LDOS, IBKR, ADDYY, HOCPY, MELI, DGEAF, RTPPF, ESLOY, EADSY, IBDRY, TFII, ASAZY, SMECF, KKPNF, IDEXY, SHECY, DSNKY, GVDNY, CFRUY, SFTBY, DBOEY, RBGLY, ENGIY, HKXCY, LVMUY, CABGY, DG, LEA, SSNC, FAF, PDRDY, MRAAY, JMHLY, UNICY, GMAB, HESAY, TRUMY, LPLA, SAUHY, DSDVY, SGIOY, PPRUY, SZKMY, BFAM, ALLE, BABA, LNSTY, TEAM, BGNE, HCM, BMRRY, ENIC, EQH, NIO, ELAN, ALC, CTVA, PROSY, BSY, PPBA, MDY,
- Added Positions: VYM, SHV, MSFT, FB, AMZN, GOOG, CRM, INTC, ABT, UNP, SPY, CSCO, MA, VZ, GOOGL, SBUX, NFLX, CMCSA, JPM, TXN, KO, BLK, AXP, SPTM, MDLZ,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MGK, PG, ED, DUK,
- Sold Out: VGSH, MCO, NEE, SEE,
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 135,603 shares, 34.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 114,491 shares, 29.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 113,894 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 65,991 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.84%
- iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 17,269 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 303.29%
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 25,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 32,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $100.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 15,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 46.84%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 65,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 303.29%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 17,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 781 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 478.95%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 68.05%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 447 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 43.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.Sold Out: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)
Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.69.
