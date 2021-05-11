Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Moody's Corporation

New Purchases: SCHD, DGRO, MGV, QUAL, VIG, VTV, ANTM, AAXJ, ACN, ADBE, MO, FITB, HIG, MET, MAA, V, ZM, IEMG, VB, PLD, ALGN, AIG, ARCC, AJG, AZN, ADSK, CRL, SCHW, CINF, C, CTSH, COO, CPRT, CCI, EMR, IT, ILMN, LII, MDT, MS, NKE, NDSN, PAYX, QCOM, POOL, SMG, SON, TSM, TER, THO, RTX, UNH, WFC, ZBRA, MSCI, PM, TCEHY, GM, MPC, CLVS, NOW, ZTS, PYPL, VFH, XLC, XLI, XLV, JOBS, ABB, ALL, AEE, ANSS, AMAT, AZPN, BP, BAC, BK, BRK.B, BTI, CRH, CVS, CNI, CHE, CVX, COP, STZ, DD, EIX, EFX, EXC, EXPO, FLIR, FICO, FNF, GE, HDB, HUM, ISRG, JKHY, LRLCY, LOW, MCK, MSI, NVDA, NSRGY, NTES, NWL, NI, NJDCY, NTTYY, PPG, PPL, PXD, PEG, PSA, RJF, RELX, ROL, SAP, STM, TJX, TOT, WRB, WMB, ZBH, ASMLF, BNPQY, DBSDY, AHKSY, AIQUY, LDOS, IBKR, ADDYY, HOCPY, MELI, DGEAF, RTPPF, ESLOY, EADSY, IBDRY, TFII, ASAZY, SMECF, KKPNF, IDEXY, SHECY, DSNKY, GVDNY, CFRUY, SFTBY, DBOEY, RBGLY, ENGIY, HKXCY, LVMUY, CABGY, DG, LEA, SSNC, FAF, PDRDY, MRAAY, JMHLY, UNICY, GMAB, HESAY, TRUMY, LPLA, SAUHY, DSDVY, SGIOY, PPRUY, SZKMY, BFAM, ALLE, BABA, LNSTY, TEAM, BGNE, HCM, BMRRY, ENIC, EQH, NIO, ELAN, ALC, CTVA, PROSY, BSY, PPBA, MDY,

Added Positions: VYM, SHV, MSFT, FB, AMZN, GOOG, CRM, INTC, ABT, UNP, SPY, CSCO, MA, VZ, GOOGL, SBUX, NFLX, CMCSA, JPM, TXN, KO, BLK, AXP, SPTM, MDLZ,

Reduced Positions: AAPL, MGK, PG, ED, DUK,

Sold Out: VGSH, MCO, NEE, SEE,

Investment company Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Moody's Corporation, NextEra Energy Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. owns 272 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 135,603 shares, 34.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 114,491 shares, 29.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 113,894 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 65,991 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.84% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 17,269 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 303.29%

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 25,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 32,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $100.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 15,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 46.84%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 65,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 303.29%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 17,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 478.95%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 68.05%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 43.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.69.