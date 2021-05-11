Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Moody's Corporation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Moody's Corporation

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Moody's Corporation, NextEra Energy Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. owns 272 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stuart+chaussee+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 135,603 shares, 34.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  2. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 114,491 shares, 29.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  3. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 113,894 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 65,991 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.84%
  5. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 17,269 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 303.29%
New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 25,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 32,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $100.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 15,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 46.84%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 65,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 303.29%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 17,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 478.95%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 68.05%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 43.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Sold Out: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider