Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Canada ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc

SUSA, DE, MMM, PLNT, UAL, RCL, ETN, DAL, GWW, KR, NSC, CNI, TSM, CP, CCL, HLT, WM, IR, ZM, AGCO, CTAS, PH, AAL, TT, PWR, PCAR, EL, GNRC, OSK, TEL, ETSY, UHAL, LYFT, TEX, AMAT, KNX, TPIC, BHC, ST, AER, COO, PLUG, ITRI, TWLO, BIIB, ARRY, Added Positions: VOO, IWM, EWC, IVE, IVV, KRE, LUV, UBER, EMR, NOW, CAT, UNP, TJX, PG, KBWB, MAR, TSLA, HD, UNH, BIO, JBLU, CMI, ABBV, TMO, BMY, CSX, JCI, BURL, SWK, ZBRA, SNOW, CI, UPS, TRMB, NKE, ABT, AMGN, A, ANTM, HCA, DG, TGT, HZNP, ZTS, CVS, ECL, CSGP, BDX, MDT, FDX, ISRG,

IEMG, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, ESGE, ADBE, AMD, PYPL, MA, AVGO, GOOG, V, FB, DDOG, WDAY, CRM, ATVI, SPLK, SHOP, SQ, DADA, XPO, OTIS, RUN, PEP, PFE, KO, MRNA, BYND, DXCM, VEEV, AMED, NEE, TDOC, BNTX, IDXX, QQQ, NVAX, Sold Out: EEM, ASHR, KWEB, HASI, NIO, SEDG, ZTO, AKAM, BKI, ALXN, OM,

Investment company Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Canada ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co. As of 2021Q1, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owns 233 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 2,477,968 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3217.49% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,413,368 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2261.19% Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 8,439,875 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) - 11,274,266 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2676.91% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 2,524,819 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3495.69%

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,479,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $383.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $77.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 397,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3217.49%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.67%. The holding were 2,477,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2261.19%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 2,413,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2676.91%. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $36.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 11,274,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3495.69%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 2,524,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2625.94%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 648,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 3,769,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $70.12, with an estimated average price of $60.21.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.