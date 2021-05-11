Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Canada ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: SUSA, DE, MMM, PLNT, UAL, RCL, ETN, DAL, GWW, KR, NSC, CNI, TSM, CP, CCL, HLT, WM, IR, ZM, AGCO, CTAS, PH, AAL, TT, PWR, PCAR, EL, GNRC, OSK, TEL, ETSY, UHAL, LYFT, TEX, AMAT, KNX, TPIC, BHC, ST, AER, COO, PLUG, ITRI, TWLO, BIIB, ARRY,
- Added Positions: VOO, IWM, EWC, IVE, IVV, KRE, LUV, UBER, EMR, NOW, CAT, UNP, TJX, PG, KBWB, MAR, TSLA, HD, UNH, BIO, JBLU, CMI, ABBV, TMO, BMY, CSX, JCI, BURL, SWK, ZBRA, SNOW, CI, UPS, TRMB, NKE, ABT, AMGN, A, ANTM, HCA, DG, TGT, HZNP, ZTS, CVS, ECL, CSGP, BDX, MDT, FDX, ISRG,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, ESGE, ADBE, AMD, PYPL, MA, AVGO, GOOG, V, FB, DDOG, WDAY, CRM, ATVI, SPLK, SHOP, SQ, DADA, XPO, OTIS, RUN, PEP, PFE, KO, MRNA, BYND, DXCM, VEEV, AMED, NEE, TDOC, BNTX, IDXX, QQQ, NVAX,
- Sold Out: EEM, ASHR, KWEB, HASI, NIO, SEDG, ZTO, AKAM, BKI, ALXN, OM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 2,477,968 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3217.49%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,413,368 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2261.19%
- Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 8,439,875 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
- iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) - 11,274,266 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2676.91%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 2,524,819 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3495.69%
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,479,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $383.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $77.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 397,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3217.49%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.67%. The holding were 2,477,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2261.19%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 2,413,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2676.91%. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $36.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 11,274,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3495.69%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 2,524,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2625.94%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 648,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 3,769,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7.Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59.Sold Out: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $70.12, with an estimated average price of $60.21.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.
