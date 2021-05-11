Stevens Capital Management Lp Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF

- New Purchases: GDX, LQD, GOOG, FB, PYPL, GS, MRK, MS, XOM, DIS, GOOGL, C, RTX, BMY, GM, ROST, JNJ, DRI, MPC, SBUX, ULTA, TFC, GILD, MCD, NKE, AAL, ITW, ALL, NEE, LUV, MKC, DXCM, TMUS, JPM, RSG, MDT, LB, ATVI, BIIB, UHS, OTIS, STZ, UPS, BSX, VRSN, PSX, ARE, AON, CHRW, EMR, EA, AIG, IDXX, VLO, ILMN, MAS, CB, AFL, FBHS, IT, FITB, TYL, IP, SHW, APH, MET, DISCA, CMS, ETR, OMC, BF.B, NOW, REGN, PAYC, ALK,
- Added Positions: XLF, TSLA, EEM, AMD, CVS, QCOM, TJX, PM, AAPL, VRTX, EXPE, PEP, BDX, AMZN, CMG, TWTR, KR, CNP, HUM, EXPD, PCAR, HAL,
- Reduced Positions: FXI, XBI, DHR, ACN, LMT, NFLX, ABT, TMO, MDLZ, HON, V, DE, ADBE, NOC, LYB, APA, TTWO, LUMN, ECL, SYF, WHR, F, DRE, MKTX,
- Sold Out: HYG, MSFT, FDX, HD, NVDA, MMM, PG, MA, SCHW, AMT, AMAT, ISRG, PLD, CAG, IBM, CVX, ADP, TSCO, CRM, WFC, LOW, DG, PRU, INTU, DUK, GSK, PAYX, TGT, DOW, CPB, EXR, CERN, KHC, PRGO, BP, MO, IFF, PEG, SWKS, WY, DPZ, GD, ORLY, UAL, TX, ALB, LNT, FAST, YUM, ERIC, SRE, GIS, STX, AZN, MLCO, FTNT, HES, EXC, KLAC, NVR, PNR, AKAM, KMX, SNPS, CDW, CHD, CTXS, HSBC, LHX, LNC, OXY, CBOE, ANET, EFX, SJM, K, WRK, SLB, CTLT, HPE, FOXA, AU, ATO, IPG, USB, TAK, ABC, CSX, ED, HST, BAC, DOV, FRT, GGB, PSA, DGX, ROK, WM, SHG, IVZ, BBY, FLS, INFY, TAP, EQNR, NLOK, VOD, VALE, DVN, WBK, PSO, FTI, GFI, WIT,
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 75,000 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio.
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 438,600 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 232,800 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.59%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 184,200 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.46%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 57,900 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 438,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 57,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2308.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 3,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 16,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 15,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 11,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 1598.73%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 195,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $617.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 184,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 364.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $76.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 32,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 157.65%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 33,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 560.47%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 9,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.
