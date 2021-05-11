Logo
Stevens Capital Management Lp Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Radnor, PA, based Investment company Stevens Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Alphabet Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Facebook Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Danaher Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stevens Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Stevens Capital Management Lp owns 122 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STEVENS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stevens+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STEVENS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
  1. CME Group Inc (CME) - 75,000 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio.
  2. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 438,600 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 232,800 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.59%
  4. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 184,200 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.46%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 57,900 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 438,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 57,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2308.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 3,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 16,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 15,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 11,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 1598.73%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 195,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $617.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 184,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 364.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $76.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 32,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 157.65%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 33,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 560.47%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 9,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.



insider