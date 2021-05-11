Stevens Capital Management Lp Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF

New Purchases: GDX, LQD, GOOG, FB, PYPL, GS, MRK, MS, XOM, DIS, GOOGL, C, RTX, BMY, GM, ROST, JNJ, DRI, MPC, SBUX, ULTA, TFC, GILD, MCD, NKE, AAL, ITW, ALL, NEE, LUV, MKC, DXCM, TMUS, JPM, RSG, MDT, LB, ATVI, BIIB, UHS, OTIS, STZ, UPS, BSX, VRSN, PSX, ARE, AON, CHRW, EMR, EA, AIG, IDXX, VLO, ILMN, MAS, CB, AFL, FBHS, IT, FITB, TYL, IP, SHW, APH, MET, DISCA, CMS, ETR, OMC, BF.B, NOW, REGN, PAYC, ALK,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Stevens Capital Management Lp Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Alphabet Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Facebook Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Danaher Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stevens Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Stevens Capital Management Lp owns 122 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CME Group Inc (CME) - 75,000 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 438,600 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 232,800 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.59% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 184,200 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.46% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 57,900 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. New Position

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 438,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 57,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2308.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 3,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 16,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 15,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 11,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 1598.73%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 195,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $617.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 184,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 364.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $76.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 32,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 157.65%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 33,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 560.47%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 9,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.