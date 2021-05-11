Logo
Essex Financial Services, Inc. Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Cigna Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Adobe Inc, PPG Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Essex, CT, based Investment company Essex Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Cigna Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Coca-Cola Co, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells Tesla Inc, Adobe Inc, PPG Industries Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Essex Financial Services, Inc. owns 335 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Essex Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/essex+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Essex Financial Services, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 240,364 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 70,070 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.59%
  3. Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) - 777,733 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 70,291 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,330 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $260.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 90,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2247.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 66.39%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 74,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 339.66%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.96%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.81%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 75,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.37%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 32.80%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 80,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111.

Sold Out: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Essex Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Essex Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Essex Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Essex Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Essex Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider