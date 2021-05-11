Essex Financial Services, Inc. Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Cigna Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Adobe Inc, PPG Industries Inc

New Purchases: VBR, CI, EBC, VCSH, BKNG, KRE, DVY, AFRM, ZBH, MGC, MU, SLYG, KSU, VNQ, LRCX, PPL, JCI, HPQ, IUSV, WBA, AMAT, DOCU, SQ, VYMI, VT, FMB, GDXJ, IDV, IPKW, PSCH, ARKG, LITE, DAL, WASH, VLO, X, TRP, PRU, MCHP, MPW, TT, HRB, KMX, AIN, ASML,

VBR, CI, EBC, VCSH, BKNG, KRE, DVY, AFRM, ZBH, MGC, MU, SLYG, KSU, VNQ, LRCX, PPL, JCI, HPQ, IUSV, WBA, AMAT, DOCU, SQ, VYMI, VT, FMB, GDXJ, IDV, IPKW, PSCH, ARKG, LITE, DAL, WASH, VLO, X, TRP, PRU, MCHP, MPW, TT, HRB, KMX, AIN, ASML, Added Positions: QQQ, VOOG, KO, MINT, IVV, VYM, USMV, VTV, DGRO, AAPL, BRK.B, JNJ, SPY, XOM, VTI, VWO, FTCS, ITOT, JPST, NOBL, PM, ARKK, VIG, ADP, PHYS, NVDA, QCOM, FBND, SPLV, GLD, PRF, SDY, VOO, SPYG, CMI, IJH, VB, MO, AMZN, CME, CMCSA, DE, WM, BSV, IJR, IWM, VUG, XLF, MMM, CCI, INTC, MSFT, O, IVE, PFF, SPHD, VO, ARCC, ADSK, CL, KMB, MDLZ, ORCL, PG, BABA, ACWI, IXUS, MDYG, TOTL, VEA, BA, DUK, FMC, ITW, LMT, ES, PNC, RJF, SO, UPS, EFA, IUSG, SMDV, VFH, VOOV, VXUS, XBI, CB, AIG, BK, VIAC, C, CLX, DHR, EMR, EXC, FCX, LHX, HON, LH, MS, NKE, LIN, CRM, SWK, TD, VZ, GWW, WFC, HTGC, BX, AVGO, ZTS, DIA, IBB, ICLN, IWS, IYW, KWEB, REGL, SCHD, VGT, VHT, VIGI, XT, ACN, AEP, AXP, DTE, EPD, F, LOW, MAR, PEG, SYY, TOT, TEL, KMI, NAVI, ECC, TEAM, FTV, CIBR, CWB, IEFA, IWD, KBE, MDY, MGK, RPG, VGK,

QQQ, VOOG, KO, MINT, IVV, VYM, USMV, VTV, DGRO, AAPL, BRK.B, JNJ, SPY, XOM, VTI, VWO, FTCS, ITOT, JPST, NOBL, PM, ARKK, VIG, ADP, PHYS, NVDA, QCOM, FBND, SPLV, GLD, PRF, SDY, VOO, SPYG, CMI, IJH, VB, MO, AMZN, CME, CMCSA, DE, WM, BSV, IJR, IWM, VUG, XLF, MMM, CCI, INTC, MSFT, O, IVE, PFF, SPHD, VO, ARCC, ADSK, CL, KMB, MDLZ, ORCL, PG, BABA, ACWI, IXUS, MDYG, TOTL, VEA, BA, DUK, FMC, ITW, LMT, ES, PNC, RJF, SO, UPS, EFA, IUSG, SMDV, VFH, VOOV, VXUS, XBI, CB, AIG, BK, VIAC, C, CLX, DHR, EMR, EXC, FCX, LHX, HON, LH, MS, NKE, LIN, CRM, SWK, TD, VZ, GWW, WFC, HTGC, BX, AVGO, ZTS, DIA, IBB, ICLN, IWS, IYW, KWEB, REGL, SCHD, VGT, VHT, VIGI, XT, ACN, AEP, AXP, DTE, EPD, F, LOW, MAR, PEG, SYY, TOT, TEL, KMI, NAVI, ECC, TEAM, FTV, CIBR, CWB, IEFA, IWD, KBE, MDY, MGK, RPG, VGK, Reduced Positions: TSLA, ADBE, PPG, GOOG, PBCT, UNP, GOOGL, CODI, EFAV, ALL, AMGN, TGT, TRV, NEE, MDT, CSX, APD, ABT, TJX, BRK.A, IBM, VV, ETN, UNH, DIS, HD, PSX, T, BND, PEP, GD, CAT, RTX, MCD, SON, CVS, TMO, WBS, JPM, SYK, BF.B, USB, NSC, GS, APH, WMT, AMT, ABBV, FB, NVCR, BAC, CARR, OTIS, V, JKE, LLY, CVX, NVS, MRK, GLW, MCK, KEY, ECL, GILD, COST, IDXX, EEM, STX, AWR, VKI, ET, YUM, ANTM, VTRS, PGF, BMY, TSM, ROP, EL, IAU, PID, BOND, BNDX, FAST, IRM, AGG, FDX, GIS, DOW, DOV, HSY, SBRA, IPG, NLY, ETB, MKC, BLK, OKE, SNY,

TSLA, ADBE, PPG, GOOG, PBCT, UNP, GOOGL, CODI, EFAV, ALL, AMGN, TGT, TRV, NEE, MDT, CSX, APD, ABT, TJX, BRK.A, IBM, VV, ETN, UNH, DIS, HD, PSX, T, BND, PEP, GD, CAT, RTX, MCD, SON, CVS, TMO, WBS, JPM, SYK, BF.B, USB, NSC, GS, APH, WMT, AMT, ABBV, FB, NVCR, BAC, CARR, OTIS, V, JKE, LLY, CVX, NVS, MRK, GLW, MCK, KEY, ECL, GILD, COST, IDXX, EEM, STX, AWR, VKI, ET, YUM, ANTM, VTRS, PGF, BMY, TSM, ROP, EL, IAU, PID, BOND, BNDX, FAST, IRM, AGG, FDX, GIS, DOW, DOV, HSY, SBRA, IPG, NLY, ETB, MKC, BLK, OKE, SNY, Sold Out: CNI, AMX, SHOP, COP, NXPI, GDX, PULS, HASI, APTV, VRSK, VTN, ISRG, HACK, GSK, NRK, UMPQ, PGX, DSM, LEO,

Essex, CT, based Investment company Essex Financial Services, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Cigna Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Coca-Cola Co, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells Tesla Inc, Adobe Inc, PPG Industries Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Essex Financial Services, Inc. owns 335 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Essex Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/essex+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 240,364 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 70,070 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.59% Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) - 777,733 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49% Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 70,291 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,330 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $260.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 90,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2247.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 66.39%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 74,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 339.66%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.96%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.81%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 75,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.37%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 32.80%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 80,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.