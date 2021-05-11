Fund Evaluation Group, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Dover Corp

- New Purchases: EFA,
- Added Positions: SCHG, IVV, SCHO, ACWX, IGLB, VCSH, TLT,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, AGG, ACWI, IWV, SPDW, VWO,
- Sold Out: DOV,
For the details of Fund Evaluation Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fund+evaluation+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fund Evaluation Group, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,025,983 shares, 45.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 1,311,664 shares, 18.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.91%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 2,707,316 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 432,401 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 802,619 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio.
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 70,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $134.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 1,311,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 125,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 43.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $66.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 96,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fund Evaluation Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Fund Evaluation Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fund Evaluation Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fund Evaluation Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fund Evaluation Group, LLC keeps buying