Fund Evaluation Group, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Dover Corp

New Purchases: EFA,

EFA, Added Positions: SCHG, IVV, SCHO, ACWX, IGLB, VCSH, TLT,

SCHG, IVV, SCHO, ACWX, IGLB, VCSH, TLT, Reduced Positions: IGSB, AGG, ACWI, IWV, SPDW, VWO,

IGSB, AGG, ACWI, IWV, SPDW, VWO, Sold Out: DOV,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Fund Evaluation Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Dover Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fund Evaluation Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fund Evaluation Group, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $902 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,025,983 shares, 45.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 1,311,664 shares, 18.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.91% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 2,707,316 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 432,401 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 802,619 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 70,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $134.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 1,311,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 125,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 43.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $66.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 96,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.