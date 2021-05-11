Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC Buys Diamond S Shipping Inc, Photronics Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Sells The Shyft Group Inc, CRH Medical Corp, Zagg Inc

New Purchases: DSSI, KE, UNTY, ARI, KELYA,

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Diamond S Shipping Inc, Photronics Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Kimball Electronics Inc, Barrett Business Services Inc, sells The Shyft Group Inc, CRH Medical Corp, Zagg Inc, Cohu Inc, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) - 169,634 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.99% CRA International Inc (CRAI) - 156,213 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS) - 938,182 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31% CAI International Inc (CAI) - 243,268 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.19% Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) - 329,460 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Diamond S Shipping Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 524,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Kimball Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 117,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unity Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.53 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 82,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.81 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $12.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 44,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Kelly Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Photronics Inc by 96.70%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $12.12. The stock is now traded at around $12.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 809,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,175,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Barrett Business Services Inc by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $63.05 and $74.61, with an estimated average price of $69.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 169,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Great Ajax Corp by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $12.94, with an estimated average price of $11.04. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 826,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in DHI Group Inc by 45.03%. The purchase prices were between $2.23 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $2.85. The stock is now traded at around $3.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,110,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc by 49.69%. The purchase prices were between $20.63 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 277,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CRH Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $2.13 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.25.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zagg Inc. The sale prices were between $4.11 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.21.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $49.11 and $82.82, with an estimated average price of $69.53.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Houston Wire & Cable Co. The sale prices were between $2.74 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $3.84.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $3.22 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.82.