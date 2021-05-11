Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC Buys Diamond S Shipping Inc, Photronics Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Sells The Shyft Group Inc, CRH Medical Corp, Zagg Inc

- New Purchases: DSSI, KE, UNTY, ARI, KELYA,
- Added Positions: PLAB, RMNI, BBSI, AJX, EBMT, DHX, HRTG, SMSI, NNBR, QMCO, MCB, TWIN, PINE, NGS, BGK0, HURC, WTBA, CMTL, FBIZ, RVSB, GMRE, ZVO, INTT, BCML, UEIC, ASUR, MNTX, CRAI, PRDO, ASYS, ESQ, NWPX, LCUT, BOOM, AFIN, BOCH, NBN, LNDC, PFBI, PKBK, PTSI, SP, AMRB, FSBW, PRAA, ACTG, HCSG, FMNB, CBNK, STRL, ICHR, SAMG, LCNB, UFAB, MG, CMCO, ARC, ACBI, ORRF, FNWB, CIVB, MTRX, TBI, FRG, MED, CNOB, PFIE, SMCI,
- Reduced Positions: SHYF, COHU, UCTT, HBNC, PFLT, OSS, AXTI, CAI, SCVL, BBW, FBMS, TGH, RBBN, NVEE, AX, SMTX,
- Sold Out: CRHM, ZAGG, IWN, TBK, HWCC, HALL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC
- Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) - 169,634 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.99%
- CRA International Inc (CRAI) - 156,213 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
- Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS) - 938,182 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
- CAI International Inc (CAI) - 243,268 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.19%
- Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) - 329,460 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Diamond S Shipping Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 524,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Kimball Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 117,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unity Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.53 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 82,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.81 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $12.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 44,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kelly Services Inc (KELYA)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Kelly Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Photronics Inc (PLAB)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Photronics Inc by 96.70%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $12.12. The stock is now traded at around $12.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 809,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,175,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Barrett Business Services Inc by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $63.05 and $74.61, with an estimated average price of $69.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 169,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Great Ajax Corp (AJX)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Great Ajax Corp by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $12.94, with an estimated average price of $11.04. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 826,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DHI Group Inc (DHX)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in DHI Group Inc by 45.03%. The purchase prices were between $2.23 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $2.85. The stock is now traded at around $3.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,110,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc by 49.69%. The purchase prices were between $20.63 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 277,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CRH Medical Corp (CRHM)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CRH Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $2.13 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.25.Sold Out: Zagg Inc (ZAGG)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zagg Inc. The sale prices were between $4.11 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.21.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.Sold Out: Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $49.11 and $82.82, with an estimated average price of $69.53.Sold Out: Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Houston Wire & Cable Co. The sale prices were between $2.74 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $3.84.Sold Out: Hallmark Financial Services Inc (HALL)
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $3.22 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.82.
