Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC Buys Diamond S Shipping Inc, Photronics Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Sells The Shyft Group Inc, CRH Medical Corp, Zagg Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Diamond S Shipping Inc, Photronics Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Kimball Electronics Inc, Barrett Business Services Inc, sells The Shyft Group Inc, CRH Medical Corp, Zagg Inc, Cohu Inc, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+ridge+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) - 169,634 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.99%
  2. CRA International Inc (CRAI) - 156,213 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
  3. Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS) - 938,182 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
  4. CAI International Inc (CAI) - 243,268 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.19%
  5. Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) - 329,460 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
New Purchase: Diamond S Shipping Inc (DSSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Diamond S Shipping Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 524,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Kimball Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 117,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unity Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.53 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 82,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.81 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $12.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 44,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kelly Services Inc (KELYA)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Kelly Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Photronics Inc (PLAB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Photronics Inc by 96.70%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $12.12. The stock is now traded at around $12.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 809,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 40.58%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,175,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Barrett Business Services Inc by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $63.05 and $74.61, with an estimated average price of $69.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 169,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Great Ajax Corp (AJX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Great Ajax Corp by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $12.94, with an estimated average price of $11.04. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 826,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DHI Group Inc (DHX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in DHI Group Inc by 45.03%. The purchase prices were between $2.23 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $2.85. The stock is now traded at around $3.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,110,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc by 49.69%. The purchase prices were between $20.63 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 277,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CRH Medical Corp (CRHM)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CRH Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $2.13 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.25.

Sold Out: Zagg Inc (ZAGG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zagg Inc. The sale prices were between $4.11 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.21.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.

Sold Out: Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $49.11 and $82.82, with an estimated average price of $69.53.

Sold Out: Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Houston Wire & Cable Co. The sale prices were between $2.74 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $3.84.

Sold Out: Hallmark Financial Services Inc (HALL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $3.22 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.82.



