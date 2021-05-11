Westport Asset Management Inc Buys Oracle Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Sells Amphenol Corp, Teradata Corp

- New Purchases: ORCL, CGNT, CGNT,
- Added Positions: LITE, CHKP, VMW, LEE,
- Reduced Positions: APH, TDC,
For the details of WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westport+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 103,012 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio.
- Big Lots Inc (BIG) - 264,527 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio.
- Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 34,335 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio.
- IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) - 77,500 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.
- Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 59,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.
Westport Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Westport Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Westport Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 216.67%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $160.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)
Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $30, with an estimated average price of $20.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying