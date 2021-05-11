Westport Asset Management Inc Buys Oracle Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Sells Amphenol Corp, Teradata Corp

New Purchases: ORCL, CGNT, CGNT,

Westport, CT, based Investment company Westport Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Oracle Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, sells Amphenol Corp, Teradata Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Inc. As of 2021Q1, Westport Asset Management Inc owns 74 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 103,012 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Big Lots Inc (BIG) - 264,527 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 34,335 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) - 77,500 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 59,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.

Westport Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westport Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 216.67%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $160.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $30, with an estimated average price of $20.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.