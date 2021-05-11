Spinnaker Capital LLC Buys Cormedix Inc

Added Positions: CRMD,

Investment company Spinnaker Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Cormedix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Spinnaker Capital LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $81 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spinnaker Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spinnaker+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CarGurus Inc (CARG) - 3,327,801 shares, 97.84% of the total portfolio. Cormedix Inc (CRMD) - 175,384 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.18%

Spinnaker Capital LLC added to a holding in Cormedix Inc by 118.18%. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 175,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.