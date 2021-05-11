Palouse Capital Management, Inc. Buys Devon Energy Corp, Pfizer Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Amdocs

New Purchases: DVN, PFE, COST, MRK, FB, TMO, REGN, KELYA, ABM, DGII, PACW, SCHD, SYKE, WRK,

Spokane, WA, based Investment company Palouse Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, Pfizer Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Merck Inc, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Amdocs, Applied Materials Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palouse Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Palouse Capital Management, Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 91,659 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.80% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 67,997 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 124,153 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) - 400,711 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 98,816 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.10%

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 196,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 103,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $378.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 8,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 36,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 6,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $464.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 150.79%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 15,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 52.10%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 98,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.94%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 21,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 42.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 31,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 78.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 94,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.34 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $75.58.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08.