Palouse Capital Management, Inc. Buys Devon Energy Corp, Pfizer Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Amdocs

- New Purchases: DVN, PFE, COST, MRK, FB, TMO, REGN, KELYA, ABM, DGII, PACW, SCHD, SYKE, WRK,
- Added Positions: LMT, BMY, MSFT, VCSH, TSN, RTX, NEM, VTRS, FISV, IBM, DGX, VRTX, FDX, AMZN, VRP, TWNK, PLAB, CSCO, PGX, LQD, CVS, VCIT,
- Reduced Positions: HBAN, ABBV, IPG, HPQ, STL, WAL, NTAP, PRU, CATY, MET, GILD, PPL, IVZ, SJM, WFC, INTC, HD, HTBK, AMGN, GS, IP, EWBC, AAPL, CMCSA, PM, GOOGL, VLO, SPY, SCHX, NXPI, NVR, EBAY, EA, T, SCHM, VMW, OZK, PWR, MKSI, CNOB, APOG, ITGR, HBI,
- Sold Out: WBA, VIAC, DOX, AMAT, ULTA, ANTM, IWB,
For the details of Palouse Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palouse+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Palouse Capital Management, Inc.
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 91,659 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.80%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 67,997 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
- Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 124,153 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) - 400,711 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 98,816 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.10%
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 196,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 103,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $378.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 8,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 36,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 6,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $464.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 150.79%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 15,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 52.10%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 98,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.94%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 21,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 42.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 31,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 78.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 94,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.34 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $75.58.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of Palouse Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Palouse Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Palouse Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Palouse Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Palouse Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying