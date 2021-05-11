Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Fair Isaac Corp, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Cedar Fair LP

New Purchases: GSLC, USMV, TXN, IJH, SPY, XLK, AVGO, XLI, PPG, UNP, XLF, PNC, IYG, XLV, XLY, BX, ISTB, IWD, MTUM, USHY, XLC, IWF, QQQ, ED, VEU, CSX, UL, EFG, PLD, SHOP, EFV, ADBE, VCIT, CB, CRM, TSM, TEL, PEN, TEAM, BMY, BTI, NVDA, PH, USB, WEC, DOW, MDY, ADSK, CVS, COP, GLW, KMB, PEG, NXPI, TWTR, FVRR, VTEB, AIG, WTRG, BCE, BLK, CINF, DEO, EQIX, MTCH, JCI, MET, MS, SO, TD, VRTX, WMB, TWO, ZTS, PYPL, CGBD, AAXJ, IVE, SPHB, XLE, ASML, AMAT, CTXS, DLR, EMR, GIS, LHX, MU, NOC, PPL, LIN, ROK, TJX, AXON, WFC, MPC, SQ, ANGL, IEUR, SDY, SPAB, VCSH, AES, AEP, AXP, CM, CME, COST, DD, ECL, GD, GILD, MMP, NEM, NVS, PII, BKNG, PRU, STX, WBA, WM, MASI, KMI, SPLK, ETSY, CTVA, CRWD, DGRW, IHI, IWN, VPL, BIIB, BSX, FISV, KEY, MSI, VOD, YUM, EVV, GNW, OGI,

GSLC, USMV, TXN, IJH, SPY, XLK, AVGO, XLI, PPG, UNP, XLF, PNC, IYG, XLV, XLY, BX, ISTB, IWD, MTUM, USHY, XLC, IWF, QQQ, ED, VEU, CSX, UL, EFG, PLD, SHOP, EFV, ADBE, VCIT, CB, CRM, TSM, TEL, PEN, TEAM, BMY, BTI, NVDA, PH, USB, WEC, DOW, MDY, ADSK, CVS, COP, GLW, KMB, PEG, NXPI, TWTR, FVRR, VTEB, AIG, WTRG, BCE, BLK, CINF, DEO, EQIX, MTCH, JCI, MET, MS, SO, TD, VRTX, WMB, TWO, ZTS, PYPL, CGBD, AAXJ, IVE, SPHB, XLE, ASML, AMAT, CTXS, DLR, EMR, GIS, LHX, MU, NOC, PPL, LIN, ROK, TJX, AXON, WFC, MPC, SQ, ANGL, IEUR, SDY, SPAB, VCSH, AES, AEP, AXP, CM, CME, COST, DD, ECL, GD, GILD, MMP, NEM, NVS, PII, BKNG, PRU, STX, WBA, WM, MASI, KMI, SPLK, ETSY, CTVA, CRWD, DGRW, IHI, IWN, VPL, BIIB, BSX, FISV, KEY, MSI, VOD, YUM, EVV, GNW, OGI, Added Positions: VOO, SCHX, AAPL, IEFA, AGG, PGR, MSFT, VEA, IEMG, UNH, AMZN, JNJ, JPM, HD, VZ, CMCSA, IYW, NEE, IJR, CSCO, V, VWO, CVX, LOW, BND, MRK, PG, TGT, DIS, TFC, XOM, INTC, FB, ABBV, BRK.B, KO, CCI, HON, MCD, PEP, UPS, HEI.A, PFE, RTX, IBM, MAR, MDT, IWM, AMT, FIS, DUK, DNP, MA, LMT, NKE, PM, GOOG, T, BA, GOOGL, MDLZ, WMT, TSLA, ADP, BAC, GS, MO, AMGN, CAT, ENB, HEI, HBAN, QCOM, SBUX, TMO, BNDX, C, EPD, ORCL, BLV, AZN, DHR, LLY, F, WELL, NFLX, TRV, GM, U, BSV, VMBS, ABT, D, GE, GPC, SHW, BIV, SNAP, MMM, ACN, EXC, FNB, LAMR, LYG, MKTX, SIRI, ZBRA, CHY, TTD, QUAL,

SCHA, VB, IVV, VYM, VTV, FUN, VOT, VOE, VNQ, UBER, VUG, ETN, VO, SPYV, VIG, FE, LECO, VTI, MUB, IWS, VBR, EFA, Sold Out: FICO, TOTL, ATHX,

Investment company Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Progressive Corp, Microsoft Corp, sells Fair Isaac Corp, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Cedar Fair LP, Uber Technologies Inc, Athersys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 285 stocks with a total value of $596 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aurum+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 153,959 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 360,451 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.97% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 419,663 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.44% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 184,367 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 732,761 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.10%

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $82.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 38,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 36,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $414.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3373.98%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 24,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 419,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1800.23%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 33,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 407.60%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 45,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 67.81%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 34,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 1110.82%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $411.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Athersys Inc. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $2.77, with an estimated average price of $2.09.