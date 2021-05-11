St. James Investment Company, LLC Buys Dominion Energy Inc, Unilever PLC, Mueller Water Products,, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: MWA,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company St. James Investment Company, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Dominion Energy Inc, Unilever PLC, Mueller Water Products,, Kirkland Lake Gold, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St. James Investment Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, St. James Investment Company, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $744 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 289,821 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 573,727 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.94% Loews Corp (L) - 841,042 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 1,102,553 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 697,510 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.69%

St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 362,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 426,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 436,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 50.43%. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 432,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 66.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 126,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

St. James Investment Company, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.