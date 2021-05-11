Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference





Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (Eagle or the Company) today announced that Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference as follows:









Date:











Tuesday, May 18, 2021











Time:











1:20 p.m. Eastern Time











Webcast:











https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F3173733%2FCEA9B803E5C77274A4417D4FE2A0EAB0













The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Companys website at www.eagleus.com, under the Investors Section.









About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients lives. Eagles commercialized products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA, BELRAPZO, and its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagles website at www.eagleus.com.





