Black Hills Corporation's Annual Community Impact Report Highlights Contributions to Local Communities and Overall Economic Impact

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Last year, the Company contributed $5.6 million to non-profit partners

RAPID CITY, S.D., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp., a Rapid City-based utility company (the Company) whose subsidiaries conduct operations as Black Hills Energy, today released its 2020 Community Impact Report, highlighting corporate contributions, volunteerism efforts and overall economic impact during the past year. Unprecedented challenges called for renewed commitment to the unique needs of each of the 823 communities Black Hills Corp. serves. In response, the Company provided $5.6 million in charitable support last year to non-profit organizations, Chambers of Commerce, economic development organizations and energy assistance programs.

We are an engaged, responsible community partner and, in 2020, our employees shared their energy like never before, said Linn Evans, CEO and president of Black Hills Corp. When COVID-19 impacted all of our customers in some manner, we searched for ways to immediately step up and help, including an initial focus on helping communities meet basic needs like food insecurity. As the year went on, we increased our commitment to energy assistance funding for families experiencing financial hardship.

2020 Community Impact Totals

Black Hills Corp. supported communities in many ways during 2020, including:

  • Nearly 45 percent of employees pledged $780,000, including a 25 percent match from the corporate foundation, to nearly 50 local United Way organizations.
  • Employees volunteered with more than 1,000 organizations working to support our communities and serving on boards of directors and in leadership positions.
  • More than 2,500 families received help with their energy bills from Black Hills Cares energy assistance programs.
  • Tree giveaways helped customers plant more than 1,850 trees, which will grow to clean our air and water and help homeowners save on energy costs.
  • Sponsorship of energy efficiency programs helped nearly 33,000 customers save on energy costs.
  • Employees trained more than 500 first responders about safety near utility lines and equipment, helping keep our communities safe.

Black Hills Corp. serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states and is committed to bringing energy to local communities through charitable giving, outreach and employee volunteerism. The Companys direct economic impact last year totaled nearly $1.4 billion, which includes charitable giving, compensation for more than 3,000 employees, franchise fees, payments to suppliers, and property, sales and use taxes paid to our communities.

About Black Hills Corp.
Black Hills Corp. (: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com and www.blackhillsenergy.com.

Media Contact:
Val Simpson
Regional Manager, Public Relations and Corporate Citizenship		(605) 939-4946
[email protected]
Ashley Campbell
Regional Manager, Public Relations		(303) 566-3349
[email protected]
24-Hour Media Assistance888-242-3969
