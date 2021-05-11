Moore Kuehn Encourages MNR, LOKB, LSAQ and MFNC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (: MNR)



Monmouth has agreed to merge with Equity Commonwealth. Under the proposed transaction, Monmouth shareholders will receive $19.58 in cash per share.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (: LOKB)



Live Oak II has agreed to merge with Navitas Semiconductor. Under the proposed transaction, Live Oak II shareholders will only own 18.1% of the combined company.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ : LSAQ)



LifeSci II has agreed to merge with Science 37. Under the proposed transaction, LifeSci II shareholders will retain ownership of only 6.2% of the combined company.

Mackinac Financial Corporation ( MFNC)



Mackinac has agreed to merge with Nicolet Bankshares. Under the proposed transaction, Mackinac shareholders will receive 0.22 shares of Nicolet common stock and $4.64 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

