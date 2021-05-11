Logo
Xcel Energy Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually at 11:00 a.m. central time on May 19, 2021. Shareholders of record at the close of business on the record date, March 22, 2021, are invited to participate. Shareholders of record can attend the meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FXEL2021 and can vote online prior to the meeting at www.proxyvote.com by entering the control number found on their proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.



The virtual meeting website will contain instructions for accessing technical support to assist in the event any difficulties are experienced while attempting to access the virtual meeting. If any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting occur during check-in or the meeting, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the virtual meeting platform log-in page starting 15 minutes before the scheduled 11:00 a.m. start time.



If you do not have internet access or a control number, please call 1-888-317-6016 (toll free in the United States), 1-855-669-9657 (toll free in Canada), or 1-412-317-6016 (international) to listen to the meeting proceedings.



For additional information, please refer to Xcel Energy Inc.s 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6, 2021 and available to view on our website at www.xcelenergy.com.



Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.7 million electricity customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.



This information is not given in connection with any sale or offer for sale or offer to buy any securities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511006239/en/

