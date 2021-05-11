Logo
Dollarama Confirms Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results Release Date and Hosting of Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 11, 2021

MONTREAL, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The Meeting will be conducted online only, via live audio webcast.

The Corporation elected to conduct the Meeting virtually once again this year due to the restrictions imposed in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 15, 2021, regardless of geographic location, will be able to listen to the live audio webcast and submit questions. However, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be able to vote at the Meeting during the live audio webcast.

For additional information on how to attend the Meeting online and on the procedure to appoint a proxyholder, cast votes and submit questions, shareholders are invited to consult the 2021 Management Proxy Circular and other proxy-related materials, available on SEDAR under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com and at www.envisionreports.com/Dollarama2021. Regardless of whether shareholders can attend the Meeting via the live audio webcast, they are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting.

Dollarama will also release its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, covering the period from February 1, 2021 to May 2, 2021, on the same day at 7:00 a.m. (ET). Management will hold a conference call after the Meeting to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen-only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Annual General Meeting Details

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DOLR2021

Webcast replay will be available until June 8, 2022 in the "Investor Relations - Events - Archives" section of Dollarama's website.



First Quarter Call Details

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fsxb6m6q

Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): 514-392-1478 or 1-866-223-7781

Participants will need to provide the operator with the Service Confirmation Number: 4319994

Webcast replay will be available until June 8, 2022 in the "Investor Relations - Events - Archives" section of Dollarama's website.



About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,356 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$3.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in El Salvador and Guatemala and up to the equivalent of US$4.00 in local currency in Colombia through its 264 conveniently-located stores.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollarama-confirms-fiscal-2022-first-quarter-results-release-date-and-hosting-of-virtual-annual-shareholders-meeting-301289218.html

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

