TMX Group Limited Increases Dividend by 10% to $0.77 per Common Share

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 11, 2021

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of TMX Group Limited today declared a dividend of $0.77 on each common share outstanding, an increase of $0.07 or 10% from the previous $0.70. This dividend is payable on June 11, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2021.

"We are pleased to announce the fourth increase in TMX Group's dividend in three years," said John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group. "Continued growth in our dividend reflects the proven, balanced strength in TMX's business model and a stress tested ability to generate increasing cash flows over time. Looking ahead, TMX remains focused on serving markets with excellence, accelerating our growth and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

TMX Group hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

For the results of the quarter ended March 31, 2021 for TMX Group, please click on the following link: http://www.tmx.com/investor-relations/.

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations includeToronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montral Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, andTrayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montral, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmx-group-limited-increases-dividend-by-10-to-0-77-per-common-share-301289242.html

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

