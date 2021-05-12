SANUWAVE Health to Present at Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation advanced wound care medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures and the research for new applications for shockwave systems in the non-medical field today announced that it will present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, on May 18, 2021.

Kevin Richardson, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Time: 11:45 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R7ljvWBfTESkUGNAoM61zA

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, to schedule a 1-on-1, or to register for the event, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact your Investor Summit representative.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health (OTCQB: SNWV) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, Energy First non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions. For more information, please visit. www.SANUWAVE.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions, and factors that may affect operating results, performance, and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

