1Q21 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

SAO PAULO, May 11, 2021
SAO PAULO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefnica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3 [Common Shares]; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 1Q21.
Net revenue shows an inflection point and resumes growth in the quarter, driven by record revenues in fiber
R$ million
1Q21
% y-o-y
Net Operating Revenues
10,849
0.2
Core Revenue
9,563
4.7
Mobile Revenue
7,147
1.1
Fixed Core Revenue
2,416
17.2
Non-Core Revenue
1,286
(24.1)
Total Costs
(6,394)
1.2
Recurring Total Costs
(6,394)
0.0
Recurring EBITDA
4,455
0.5
Recurring EBITDA Margin
41.1%
0.1 p.p.
Reported EBITDA
4,455
(1.1)
Reported EBITDA Margin %
41.1%
(0.6) p.p.
Net Income
942
(18.3)
Capex | Ex- IFRS 16
1,943
18.0
Free Cash Flow after Lease Payments
2,199
3.7
Total Subscribers (thousand)
95,809
2.9
Core Subscribers
85,816
6.6
Non-Core Subscribers
9,993
(20.4)
Mobile market share reached 33.1% in March 2021, maintaining undisputed leadership in the mobile business. Postpaid accesses grew 5.2% y-o-y and accounted for 57.7% of total mobile accesses, with a market share of 37.0% in March 2021.
Fiber-to-the-home broadband customers totaled 3,746 thousand (+41.2% y-o-y), posting accelerated additions of high-quality customers in 1Q21. FTTH Revenues increased 61.2% versus 1Q20, reaching the record of R$1,010 million.
Net revenues resume growth (+0.2% y-o-y), underlining the successful transformation of revenue profile. Core businesses represented 88% of total revenues with increasing relevance. Core fixed revenues continue to grow significantly (+17.2% y-o-y) while mobile revenues are showing solid recovery (+1.1% y-o-y).
Total Costs remained flat in 1Q21, despite the accelerated inflation, as Company's efficient cost management compensated higher cost of goods and services sold.
Recurring EBITDA totaled R$4,455 million (+0.5% y-o-y) in 1Q21, with a recurring EBITDA margin of 41.1%.
Investments of R$1,943 million in 1Q21, focused on the expansion of the FTTH network and the capacity of the 4G and 4.5G networks.
Shareholder remuneration declared until April-21 reaches R$700 million, representing a dividend yield of 7.9%.
Free Cash Flow after Leasing payments reached R$2,199 million in 1Q21 (+3.7% y-o-y), reflecting efficient financial management.
Launch of Vivo Payand Vida V, and partnerships with Dotz, CDF and Itaucard, strengthen Vivo's positioning as a digital services hub.
