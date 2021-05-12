Empower Clinics Announces COVID-19 Referral Agreement with Major Canadian Airline

COVID-19 testing provided by Empower subsidiary Kai Medical Laboratory

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce pursuant to a Referral Agreement dated May 10, 2021 that a major Canadian airline will now refer its passengers to Kai Care for expedited COVID-19 testing.

As we work to close the chapter on these truly extraordinary times, people are looking to the near future to resume their pre-pandemic lives. While COVID-19 has fundamentally shifted the way we live, work and travel, reliable and efficient testing protocols are the key to living life fully in our new normal.

Today, Empower Clinics is announcing an agreement with a major Canadian airline, whereby passengers will have access to and benefit from a Kai Medical Laboratory COVID-19 test. Kai Care is a customized direct-to-consumer easy five step RT- PCR at Home Saliva Test Kit, that doesn't need to be administered by a health care provider.

When booking a flight or navigating the airline website passengers will have options to click a link to be referred to Kai Care websites www.kaitests.com and www.kaitests.ca to purchase an RT- PCR Kai Saliva Test Kit.

With most countries and airlines requiring pre-departure negative COVID-19 test results, travelers are encouraged to order enough test kits to use for pre-departure and for prior to their return. Kai Care provides test kits by UPS overnight courier in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean (excluding Mexico).

"Our industry leading COVID-19 tests are key to getting passengers back in their seats for business and leisure travel," said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "I am proud that a major Canadian airline has chosen Empower as a trusted supplier to assist with a safe restart for travel. Kai Care at home saliva tests offer passengers a convenient, non-invasive and private way to take a COVID-19 test during what can be a stressful travel preparation period."

Kai Medical Laboratory testing method is the gold standard, detecting the active SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in patients that are symptomatic or asymptomatic. It also offers the option to test for a combination of COVID-19 and Influenza A/B, should the traveler wish. The test product and the method of test result reporting meet the current guidelines of executive travel orders to enable travelers the ability to complete the check-in, customs clearance and boarding requirements for flight travel.

ABOUT KAI MEDICAL LABORATORY:

Kai Medical Laboratory, a state-of-the-art diagnostics laboratory in Dallas, TX was acquired by Empower Clinics on October 6, 2020 to further advance the Company's COVID-19 national testing programs for enterprise clients, including movie and television studios, businesses and the travel industry.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

