Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) President and CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley Bought $497,250 of Shares

President and CEO of Advanced Energy Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen Douglas Kelley (insider trades) bought 5,850 shares of AEIS on 05/11/2021 at an average price of $85 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $497,250.
